INNIO to Power Landmark Texas Project, Boosting Grid Stability

Greenville, Texas & Jenbach, Austria,Dec 13 — INNIO Group, a leading energy solution and service provider, is collaborating with the U.S. power utility Greenville Electric Utility System (GEUS) on a landmark 104-megawatt (MW) power plant. The new plant is designed to help reinforce grid stability, cover peak loads, and enable greater integration of renewable energy.

“This project is a milestone for Texas and for INNIO. With fast-start capability, flexibility, and sustainability, we are creating the energy infrastructure that modern grids need: reliable, growth-promoting, and supporting the expansion of renewables,” said Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO Group.

Groundbreaking for the plant’s construction took place in early December, with commissioning scheduled for summer 2027. The groundbreaking marks the beginning of the largest installation to date of Jenbacher J920 FleXtra engines in the U.S. Eleven engines, each with 9.5 MW output, along with modern cooling systems and advanced emissions-aftertreatment systems, are planned. The J920 FleXtra is the largest Jenbacher gas engine, capable of delivering full load within two minutes thanks to its fast-start capabilities.

GEUS is investing in advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of more than 17,200 customers in Greenville, Texas, and the surrounding area. The new power plant will also help cover peak loads in the grid of more than 125 MW. “This project is more than an infrastructure upgrade; it’s a commitment to supply the Greenville community with fast-start, low-cost, reliable generation for years to come. As our community grows, having a power resource that can respond instantly to peak demand is essential,” said GEUS General Manager Bill Shepherd. “This new plant positions GEUS to ensure long-term reliability, manage costs responsibly, and continue delivering the dependable service our customers expect.”