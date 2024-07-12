Kochi, India – 12th July 2024: The Government of Kerala and IBM inaugurated India’s first International GenAI Conclave at Kochi. The event was presided by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software, the Hon’ble Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, Government of Kerala, Shri P. Rajeev and other dignitaries from the Govt. of Kerala and IBM.
The two-day event brings together eminent international and Indian technology experts, industry leaders, policymakers and academia to deliberate on the potential of GenAI, trends, its challenges and opportunities. The International GenAI Conclave also highlighted and showcased the role of GenAI in building innovative solutions that deliver impact for the industry, government, start-ups and student communities.
Speaking at the occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Kerala is proud to host India’s first GenAI Conclave that will serve as a platform for new ideas, collaborations and innovations. This milestone has paved the way for Kerala to become India’s nerve center in making indigenous contributions in the field of GenAI. Our government is dedicated to leveraging AI for sustainable development, bettering governance, easing way of life and accelerate transformation across all sectors including industries.
In his keynote address, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software said, “India’s vibrant developer and start-up community, robust digital infrastructure, innovation prowess and ambition, will define the future of AI. Increasing investment in generative AI education, upskilling and applications will create a remarkable opportunity not only for India, but the world.”