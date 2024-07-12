Kochi, India – 12th July 2024: The Government of Kerala and IBM inaugurated India’s first International GenAI Conclave at Kochi. The event was presided by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software, the Hon’ble Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, Government of Kerala, Shri P. Rajeev and other dignitaries from the Govt. of Kerala and IBM.

The two-day event brings together eminent international and Indian technology experts, industry leaders, policymakers and academia to deliberate on the potential of GenAI, trends, its challenges and opportunities. The International GenAI Conclave also highlighted and showcased the role of GenAI in building innovative solutions that deliver impact for the industry, government, start-ups and student communities.