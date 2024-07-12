Innovation takes center stage at the inaugural International GenAI Conclave, Kochi

July 12, 2024 Mansi Praharaj Technology 0

Kochi, India – 12th July 2024: The Government of Kerala and IBM inaugurated India’s first International GenAI Conclave at Kochi. The event was presided by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software, the Hon’ble Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, Government of Kerala, Shri P. Rajeev and other dignitaries from the Govt. of Kerala and IBM.

International GenAI Conclave, Kochi

The two-day event brings together eminent international and Indian technology experts, industry leaders, policymakers and academia to deliberate on the potential of GenAI, trends, its challenges and opportunities. The International GenAI Conclave also highlighted and showcased the role of GenAI in building innovative solutions that deliver impact for the industry, government, start-ups and student communities.

Speaking at the occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Kerala is proud to host India’s first GenAI Conclave that will serve as a platform for new ideas, collaborations and innovations. This milestone has paved the way for Kerala to become India’s nerve center in making indigenous contributions in the field of GenAI. Our government is dedicated to leveraging AI for sustainable development, bettering governance, easing way of life and accelerate transformation across all sectors including industries.

In his keynote address, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software said, “India’s vibrant developer and start-up community, robust digital infrastructure, innovation prowess and ambition, will define the future of AI. Increasing investment in generative AI education, upskilling and applications will create a remarkable opportunity not only for India, but the world.”

Related Articles

Artificial intelligence
World

GreyCampus Collaborates with IBM to Launch Certificate Programs in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

May 10, 2020 Neel Achary World Comments Off on GreyCampus Collaborates with IBM to Launch Certificate Programs in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Plano, TX, May 10, 2020: Global online training provider GreyCampus today announced a collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to launch Certificate Program in Data Science (PGPDS) and Certificate Program in Artificial Intelligence (PGPAI). Designed for […]

No Picture
Business

Motorola Solutions signs up with Arya Omnitalk to promote professional and commercial radios

April 16, 2024 Mansi Praharaj Business Comments Off on Motorola Solutions signs up with Arya Omnitalk to promote professional and commercial radios

Bengaluru, 16th April 2024: Pune-headquartered Arya Omnitalk, a joint venture between two of India’s most reputed business houses, Arvind Ltd. and the JM Baxi Group, has secured an exclusive partnership with Motorola Solutions to distribute Professional […]