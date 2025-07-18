Inside SPEXA 2025: The Technologies and Innovators Shaping Tomorrow’s Space Economy

Tokyo, Japan | July 18, 2025 — As the global space economy accelerates toward a projected value of over $1 trillion by 2040, the need for innovation, collaboration, and commercialization has never been greater. Enter SPEXA, Japan’s premier international space business exhibition, returning to Tokyo Big Sight from July 30 to August 1, 2025. This year’s event will bring together over 130 confirmed exhibitors from around the world—each contributing to transformative technologies that shape the future of space.

SPEXA 2025 serves as a vital platform for showcasing the latest advancements in satellite systems, orbital infrastructure, AI-powered analytics, and sustainable space operations. It’s where industry leaders, startups, and visionaries converge to share ideas, forge partnerships, and accelerate the commercialization of space.

A Stellar Lineup of Exhibitors

With over 130 confirmed exhibitors, SPEXA 2025 will spotlight cutting-edge advancements across space tourism, commercial systems, satellite technology, and next-generation aerospace solutions. Attendees can expect to witness firsthand the technologies that are not just pushing boundaries—but redefining them.

Meet the Trailblazers of Tomorrow

SPEXA 2025 is proud to feature a lineup of companies whose technologies are not only transforming the space industry—but redefining what is possible.

• NEC Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Sharp Corporation

• Interstellar Technologies Inc.

• Antaris, Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Capella Space Corp.

• Astroscale Holdings Inc.

• TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION.

• ispace, inc. and more!

These exhibitors represent just a fraction of the transformative talent and technology that will be on display at SPEXA 2025.

A Global Platform for Space Collaboration

SPEXA is more than an exhibition—it’s a catalyst for global cooperation and innovation. With participation from space agencies, private enterprises, research institutions, and startups, the event fosters cross-border partnerships and accelerates the commercialization of space technologies.

The advisory committee includes industry luminaries such as Astronaut Naoko Yamazaki and Professor Shinichi Nakasuka, School of Engineering, The University of Tokyo, ensuring a program that is both visionary and grounded in real-world impact.

Exclusive Highlights

Attendees will gain access to:

Product unveilings including the MMX (Martian Moons eXploration) Model and Full-scale Hayabusa2.

The CubeSat Salon in SPEXA- Satellite Consultation Corner is a special area in the SPEXA venue where experts are available for free consultations about anything related to space. Experts including Professor Zhao from the Graduate School of Engineering, Kyushu Institute of Technology will be available on-site for consultations. JAXA representatives will also be present to provide support.

40+ Conferences tackling critical topics connected to the space business, including rocket development, satellite utilization, lunar exploration, and more.

Curated networking opportunities with decision-makers, investors, and innovators from across the global space ecosystem.

Be Part of the Future

Inviting aerospace professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and space enthusiasts. SPEXA 2025 offers a front-row seat to the technologies and partnerships that shape humanity’s next giant leap. This is a rare opportunity to witness the future of space—up close and in action.

Visitor registration is open: Click to register

International attendees will have free access to the [Overseas Lounge], and visitors at the section manager level or above can register as a VIP, and are eligible to participate in exclusive, limited-capacity networking events held on Day 1.

Register now to secure a pass at this transformative space event.

Explore the future of space, connect with industry leaders, and discover the innovations that are propelling us beyond Earth.