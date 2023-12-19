Introducing DirEqual, a Newly Launched Utility Tool That Helps Mac Users to Compare Files and Folders

New York, NY, December 19, 2023 –Naarak Studio, a macOS development team is pleased to announce its latest innovation to its lineup of macOS tools, DirEqual. The utility tool is an advanced directory comparison utility tool for Mac. DirEqual makes it possible to detect the tiniest changes between folders and display the result in an innovative and intuitive way. The differences after the comparison are highlighted using colors and icons showing the difference in type, size, date, or item content.

Security is a major concern for MacBook users. Several reports of malware attacks have been reported by Mac users in recent times and being able to detect changes in files and folders is crucial in lessening the effect of malware attacks and ending their progress into one’s device. Conducting a full scan to identify changes in backup files and folders can be frustrating and exhausting but with DirEqual, Mac users can conduct these scans and get comprehensive highlights of changes that have been made to their files and folders.

“With the launch of our new utility tool, Mac users can now easily and efficiently detect changes in their files and folders, giving them peace of mind and added security for their digital assets,” said Martin Suriyo, CEO of Naarak Studio. “Our utility tool scans files and folders on a Mac and displays a concise report to the user of any changes, whether it’s a new file being added, a modification being made, or a deletion. This allows Mac users to stay in control of their digital assets and quickly identify any suspicious activity. The tool is easy to use and offers a comprehensive view of changes made over time, making it a valuable addition to any Mac user’s toolset.”

DirEqual is a handy tool for users to compare their archives of music, photos and documents and to detect and supplement those files that are new or changed. It displays compared directories side by side as expandable trees, and the size and date are indicated for each item. Differences between the directories are indicated with color and easy-to-identify icons. To copy or delete files or folders, users need to click an individual item to choose the appropriate action. The action is represented with a red or blue arrow. Next, they click “Execute” to proceed and “Synchronize” to mirror the folders.

Some features of DirEqual include:

• Side-by-side folder comparison

• Compare text and binary files by contents

• Mirror synchronization of compared folders

• Compare items based on a filename template

• Intuitive graphical comparison result view

• Tabbed window

• Drag and drop support

• Context menu for items

• Store/Restore all options and settings