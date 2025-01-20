Introducing the BOXER-8654AI-KIT: AAEON’s First NVIDIA Jetson Orin Development Kit

NVIDIA Jetson Orin power, advanced interfaces, and comprehensive SDK support, the BOXER-8654AI-KIT is the perfect development platform.

(Taipei, Taiwan: 20th January, 2025) AAEON (stock code: 6579), a leading provider of edge AI platforms, has announced the release of the BOXER-8654AI-KIT, a development kit equipped with either an 8GB or 16GB NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX module. While AAEON’s BOXER series has become synonymous with NVIDIA-powered embedded AI systems, the BOXER-8654AI-KIT provides its customers with an avenue to develop embedded solutions from the ground up.

The BOXER-8654AI-KIT’s module is accompanied by an advanced carrier board featuring a full-function I/O boasting six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an Out-of-Band (OOB) management box header, and four LAN ports with optional power boards for PoE functionality.

For display, the kit’s carrier board offers one physical HDMI Type-A port, as well as two MIPI CSI connectors, each equipped with four lanes to allow for two MIPI cameras to be installed per interface. Other physical I/O features that stand out are its two DB-9 ports, one of which offers an RS-232(RX/TX/GND)/422/485 signal, with the other providing a CANBus interface. Additionally, an NVIDIA Jetson-compatible 40-pin header offers I2C, SPI, UART, and other serial interfaces.

M.2 E and B-key slots allow for the installation of Wi-Fi and 5G modules, with the latter also offering an onboard SIM for cellular data transmission. Meanwhile, the BOXER-8654AI-KIT forgoes the onboard eMMC typically provided with AAEON’s system-level products, instead relying on an M.2 M-Key slot for high-performance NVMe SSD storage and a SATA slot.

The kit comes with a full catalog of pre-installed NVIDIA Jetpack™ 6.0 SDK components, such as CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT, OpenCV, and DeepStream, as well as tools like Vulkan, VPI, and NVIDIA Nsight to allow users to streamline the development of high-performance graphics, AI inference, and multimedia applications, making it a very attractive option for those requiring access to the latest Jetpack updates with verified software support.