Introducing Vmaker AI Subtitles Generator

San Francisco, CA, June 29, 2024 –– Vmaker AI, an AI video editor from the house of Animaker, today announced the launch of its innovative AI-powered subtitle generator on Product Hunt.

This revolutionary tool empowers video creators to seamlessly edit and customize subtitles directly within their editing workflow, saving time and unlocking creative possibilities.

“In today’s fast-paced digital world, subtitles are no longer optional. Editors these days work on how the subtitles appear on their videos as part of their video editing workflow. There’s no more a ritual of generating subtitles at the end,” said their Product Lead.

Vmaker AI goes beyond simple subtitle generation. Key features include:

In-Line Editing: Edit subtitles directly within your video editing timeline, eliminating the need to switch between tools.

Unmatched Customization: Control every aspect of your subtitles – fonts, colors, animations, timing, on-screen appearance – to perfectly match your brand and creative vision.

Trendy Presets & Beyond: Access a library of stylish presets inspired by top social media creators, or unleash your creativity with 100% customizable options.

Global Audience at Your Fingertips: Translate subtitles into over 100 languages to connect with a worldwide audience.