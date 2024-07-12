Coimbatore, India – July 12, 2024 – IoTechWorld, a leader in agricultural drone technology, is set to make waves at the 22nd CODISSIA Agri Intex, held from July 11th to 15th at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The company is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation, the Agribot MX drone, specifically designed for the southern states of India and for progressive farmers advanced spraying requirements.

As India’s number one agricultural drone, Agribot represents the pinnacle of advanced farming technology, aimed at revolutionizing the agriculture sector with advanced solutions that enhance productivity and sustainability. Visitors to Stall No. 5, Hall H, will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the Agribot MX drone, including the AGRIBOT A6 and the DRISHTI surveillance drone. The Agribot MX drone features cutting-edge technologies including Radar based ADAS (Advanced Drone Assistance Systems- drone detects obstruction and reroute automatically) and Terrain Following capabilities, offers Real-time data transmission to the cloud accessible through an intuitive dashboard on computer or AGRINET app on mobile phone, powered by a high-quality Lithium-Ion battery with 25200 mAh which helps in spraying on 3 acres per charge and has life of more than 500cycles.

Speaking on the participation Mr. Deepak Bharadwaj, Co-Founder & Director said “The 22nd CODISSIA Agri Intex underscores our dedication to advancing agricultural technology in India. We are committed to bring advancement in Indian Agri Sector. We have developed many spray service partners who are earning more than Rs.10lakh per year using our drones. We are proud to say that AGRIBOT is a machine which delivers value to Agri Entrepreneurs, Farmers and to society also. This launch not only underscores our commitment to revolutionizing farming practices but also signals our strategic expansion into southern states. IoTechWorld is committed to advancing agricultural technology in India, said Mr. Anup Upadhyay, Co-Founder & Director at IoTechWorld. “Today marks a significant leap forward for IoTechWorld as we unveil the Agribot MX, our latest innovation in agricultural drone technology. We are proud to manufacture all our drone components in India, aligning with the Make in India initiative and contributing to the country’s technological self-reliance”. We are excited to bring our cutting-edge solutions closer to farmers, empowering them with advanced tools tailored to enhance productivity and sustainability in agriculture”

In addition to showcasing their drone fleet, IoTechWorld will highlight the indigenously manufactured components of their drones, proudly supporting the Make in India initiative. This commitment to domestic manufacturing not only strengthens the local economy but also ensures the highest standards of quality and innovation in drone technology.

With this launch IoTechWorld is planning to expand its footprint in southern states and is actively seeking channel partners to enhance distribution and service capabilities across the region.