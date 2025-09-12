Irdeto and Ateme Announce Integration of TraceMark™ Watermarking into Ateme’s End-to-End Video Delivery Solutions, fortifying Content Security for the Industry

AMSTERDAM – September 12, 2025 – Irdeto, the global leader in digital platform experiences and security, and Ateme, a global leader in video compression and delivery solutions, today announced a significant strategic integration of Irdeto’s industry-leading TraceMark™ forensic watermarking solution within Ateme’s comprehensive end-to-end video delivery ecosystem. This powerful collaboration empowers content owners, broadcasters, and streaming service providers to seamlessly activate robust content protection directly within their entire head-end workflows, embedding unique and imperceptible watermarks in real time across the content lifecycle.

This deeper integration embeds Irdeto’s TraceMark™ forensic watermarking directly into the content within the secure environment of the operator’s headend, moving beyond component-specific deployment. TraceMark’s blind detection capabilities eliminate the need for complex interfaces with Irdeto’s forensics system, ensuring straightforward and minimally impactful integration into any workflow. By embedding this technology into Ateme’s expanding portfolio covering transcoding, packaging and CDN, customers gain a streamlined path to adopting proven server-side watermarking. This robust deterrent against content theft operates without disrupting existing workflows, guaranteeing that all distributed content, from source to screen, is invisibly watermarked, providing an essential and comprehensive layer of security.

“Ateme’s end-to-end solutions are increasingly adopted across the industry for their quality and efficiency, and this integration makes it easier than ever for their customers to protect valuable content,” said Andrew Bunten, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto. “By simplifying and expanding the watermarking process across the entire Ateme ecosystem, we’re creating new opportunities for content owners to secure their assets and for Ateme to deliver even greater value. This is another example of our commitment to helping the industry protect revenue and uphold the integrity of premium content.”

The pre-integration of TraceMark into Ateme’s comprehensive solutions offers a key differentiator in a competitive market. Customers evaluating video delivery infrastructures and prioritizing advanced content security are more likely to favor a solution where this critical protection is already seamlessly available and deeply integrated.

“At Ateme, we are committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but anticipate the evolving needs of our customers,” said Remi Beaudouin, Chief of Strategy of Ateme. “By integrating Irdeto’s TraceMark watermarking not just within our encoders, but across our broader end-to-end video delivery platform, we are giving our customers an effortless way to enhance their content security, without adding operational complexity. This partnership reinforces Ateme’s position as a trusted, forward-thinking technology provider dedicated to securing and optimizing the video delivery space.”

Irdeto TraceMark is an award winning patented forensic watermarking solution that embeds an invisible, unique and robust forensic watermark into live or on-demand content. The embedded watermark enables rapid identification of piracy sources, allowing content owners to disrupt illegal streams at their origin. TraceMark supports different use-cases, from tracing down end-users to finding leaking distribution platforms, and can be deployed both in OTT as well as in Broadcast.

This announcement comes as both companies prepare to showcase their technologies at IBC 2025, highlighting the benefits of this integration for broadcasters, rights holders, and service providers worldwide.