Japan’s Premier Event for Female Tech Advancements

Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2024 — RX Japan takes pride in presenting Fem+, a dynamic merger of last year’s Femtech Tokyo and the Women’s Wellbeing Expo. This premier event is set to take place at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, from October 17-19, 2024. Under the tagline, “Empowering Women Through Every Stage of Life,” Fem+ aims to provide a comprehensive platform that showcases the latest products and solutions in the femtech and femcare industries.

Fem+ is committed to providing femtech companies a platform to expand their presence in the Japanese and Asian markets. The event underscores Japan’s dedication to healthcare technology and its dedication to advancing the femtech industry. At the same time, Fem+ offers a unique chance for businesses and the public to discover tailored solutions addressing the diverse needs of women across every stage of life.

Building on the success of Femtech Tokyo 2023, which attracted 11,395 visitors and featured 200 exhibitors under the theme “Spread Femtech,” Fem+ continues to highlight the unique challenges women face at every stage of their lives. Last year’s event fostered a sense of community and underscored the importance of femtech in today’s world, featuring interactive activities and 14 conference sessions that drew 2,300 attendees.

This 2024, Fem+ aims to continue its legacy of being the premier event committed to enhancing every aspect of women’s wellbeing. Its goal is to shed light on societal awareness regarding female healthcare needs and endeavor to address the challenges women encounter.

Fem+ has announced an impressive lineup of confirmed exhibitors for the upcoming event, including Bayer Yakuhin (Bayer Pharmaceuticals), Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Atsugi, and Belta. FEM+ offers femtech companies the opportunity to join this prestigious lineup by becoming exhibitors at the event.

Exhibiting at FEM+ provides numerous advantages. The event draws a high concentration of potential customers ready to engage and invest, facilitating lead generation and create opportunities for networking and business development. Exhibitors can showcase their femtech and femcare products, allowing visitors to experience their offerings firsthand. Most importantly, the event serves as a hub for market demands, product developments, advertising strategies, offering valuable insights for industry players. For companies interested in exhibiting at Fem+, registration is now open. Don’t miss this opportunity to position your business at the forefront of the femtech and femcare industries by joining us as an exhibitor.