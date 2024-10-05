Jatheon Announces Historical SMS Capture for Android

Toronto, Canada, October 05, 2024 — This innovative feature addresses a critical need for organizations that require comprehensive communication records for compliance, legal, or regulatory purposes. With historical SMS capture, Jatheon Cloud users can now access and archive all Android text message communications that occurred before onboarding to the platform, ensuring no gaps in data history.

“Our commitment to staying ahead of industry demands led us to develop this unique feature,” said Jelena Popovic, Product Owner of Jatheon Cloud. “With historical SMS Capture, we’re giving our customers the ability to have a complete and uninterrupted archive of their communications on Android devices, something no other solution in the market currently offers. This not only enhances compliance capabilities, but also provides peace of mind to organizations handling sensitive information. We’re working on supporting this feature for iOS users as well.”

The addition of historical SMS capture to Jatheon Cloud further solidifies the platform’s position as a leader in the compliance and data archiving space, offering unparalleled features that cater to the needs of modern organizations.