Jatheon Technologies Adds Google Drive Archiving to Jatheon Cloud

Toronto, Canada, March 01, 2025 –This development marks a significant expansion in Jatheon’s archiving capabilities, which already encompass a broad spectrum of business communication channels, including email, all major social media platforms, chat and collaboration tools, and text messages. With Google Drive archiving, organizations can now ensure long-term retention, compliance, and quick retrieval of documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and other critical files. Jatheon Cloud offers the flexibility to integrate Google Drive with other sources like Gmail and Google Chat or to archive Drive files exclusively, depending on each organization’s needs.

“Google Drive is a primary repository for business-critical information, and organizations need a secure, scalable solution to retain and manage these files for compliance, audits, and ediscovery,” said Jelena Popovic, Jatheon Cloud Product Manager. “With this enhancement, Jatheon Cloud enables customers to centralize their data archiving strategy, apply retention policies consistently, and ensure that every file remains easily searchable and accessible.”

With the introduction of Google Drive archiving, Jatheon continues to reinforce its position as a comprehensive, cloud-based archiving provider for regulated industries, government agencies, and enterprises looking to streamline compliance and enhance data governance.