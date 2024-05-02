Jetway IPC Power Protection Design Series – Safeguarding Your Electronics

Jetway Power Protection Design Series, is specifically engineered to safeguard your electronic devices and systems. Our comprehensive lineup includes advanced solutions for Reverse Voltage Protection, Overvoltage Protection, and Overcurrent Protection, ensuring optimal performance and durability for your valuable equipment.

New Taipei City, Taiwan, May 02, 2024 — Global leader in embedded computing, Jetway, today introduced its Power Protection Design Series. This groundbreaking series is meticulously engineered to safeguard electronic devices and systems, offering advanced solutions for Reverse Voltage Protection, Overvoltage Protection, and Overcurrent Protection. Jetway’s comprehensive lineup ensures optimal performance and durability for a wide range of valuable equipment.

Reverse Voltage Protection technology, a highlight of the series, plays a crucial role in preventing damage caused by applying voltage in the wrong direction. This feature is particularly beneficial in scenarios where users might inadvertently reverse the power source, ensuring seamless and safe operation. Notable advantages of Jetway’s Reverse Voltage Protection include: Protection against mistakes, Damage prevention, and Ease of use.

Jetway’s Overvoltage Protection solutions offer robust defense against voltage spikes and surges, ensuring reliable performance even in challenging electrical environments. Key benefits include: Reliability, Safety enhancement, and Compliance assurance.

Furthermore, the series features Overcurrent Protection, a vital element in preventing damage to power sources like batteries or power supplies. Key features include: Fault detection and Damage prevention.

Don’t compromise on the safety and reliability of your electronics. You can rely on Jetway solutions.

For more information about Jetway’s Power Protection Design Series and other innovative solutions, visit its product page or contact your Jetway representative.