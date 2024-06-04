Jetway to Unveil Cutting-Edge AI Computing Solutions at COMPUTEX 2024

New Taipei City, Taiwan, June 04, 2024 — Jetway, a leading brand in industrial computers, is thrilled to announce its participation in COMPUTEX 2024, held in Taipei from June 4 to 7. Attendees are invited to explore Jetway’s innovative range of advanced products and forward-looking applications, including Edge AI systems, industrial motherboards, panel PCs, and fanless embedded systems.

As the AI era progresses, Jetway is set to highlight its Edge AI solutions based on the Intel platform, alongside AI edge devices featuring the Hailo architecture. These cutting-edge solutions are engineered to meet the stringent demands of modern AI applications, delivering robust performance across diverse industrial environments.

Key highlights of Jetway’s showcase will include:

Multi-Function Motherboards: Discover motherboards designed for successful applications such as automated guided vehicle (AGV) systems, machine vision, and payment systems.

Diverse Industrial Motherboards: Explore a wide range of industrial motherboards, from ATX to PICO-ITX sizes, and military-grade SMARC platforms, all offering reliability and flexibility for rigorous industrial demands.

Embedded Systems: Experience industrial-grade embedded systems with compact, fanless designs, capable of supporting wide operating temperatures and wide-range DC-in with power protection. These systems are ideal for high-durability applications in challenging environments.

Jetway invites all COMPUTEX 2024 attendees to visit their booth, P0910, to experience the future of Edge AI Computing firsthand. Engage with Jetway’s experts and discover the latest innovations in industrial technology.