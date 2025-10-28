Jumio Launches selfie.DONE, Bringing True Reusable Identity to Life

SUNNYVALE, Calif., October 28, 2025 — Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights, today announced the launch of selfie.DONE, a new solution that delivers on the company’s vision for true reusable identity. selfie.DONE empowers trusted users to be instantly recognized and reverified with just a selfie, eliminating the need to rescan their ID for every onboarding or authentication. The solution is initially launching in Brazil, followed by a global rollout.

selfie.DONE has been developed to harness the intelligence and global scale of the Jumio Identity Graph, proprietary technology based on tens of millions of cross-customer, cross-industry identities from both legitimate and fraudulent transactions. It provides a clear advantage against local or siloed identity systems that rely on a single customer’s data rather than leveraging intelligence from a global network like Jumio’s.

Jumio’s approach ensures that every reuse decision is risk-aware, powered by a combination of biometric matching, liveness detection, fraud pattern recognition, and connection risk analysis – all in real time.

selfie.DONE determines when a returning user has already been verified and can safely skip the most friction-filled step of the journey which most often causes drop-off for users: finding and rescanning physical IDs. By skipping this step when trust has already been established, organizations can dramatically increase completion rates, shorten onboarding time, and reduce operational costs.

The solution also advances Jumio’s privacy and security leadership. It operates within Jumio’s centralized, audited security framework – including ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and LGPD – ensuring that every identity is governed, encrypted, and reused responsibly.

“While the market has been exploring reusable identity, most solutions still depend on revalidating stored credentials limited to an individual customer’s silo, which dramatically limits their effectiveness,” said Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio. “selfie.DONE changes that. By drawing on the continually growing volume of real identity intelligence across the Jumio Identity Graph, we can instantly recognize and re-verify legitimate users globally – reducing friction for trusted customers without compromising security or privacy.”

selfie.DONE will launch first in Brazil, where users can be verified instantly using a selfie and their Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas (CPF) number. This approach delivers faster response times and higher precision, while maintaining a seamless user experience.

“The Brazilian market has been asking for a solution like selfie.DONE, which makes it the ideal location for its launch,” said Samer Atassi, VP of Latin America at Jumio. “Demand for lower-friction onboarding is especially strong in Brazil’s gaming and fintech sectors, and our strong footprint in these industries will enable us to quickly deploy the solution to millions of users across the country. On top of this, Brazilian consumers have become accustomed to using their CPF for identity verification, which will minimize the need for end-user education.”

selfie.DONE represents Jumio’s multi-step global strategy to bring reusable identity to life – creating a future where verified users can be recognized securely, globally, and instantly.