KAGA FEI Develops Ultra-small Bluetooth Low Energy Module Compatible with Bluetooth 6.0

October 11, 2024,Yokohama, Japan : KAGA FEI Co., Ltd., a global provider of leading short distance wireless modules, announced today the ES4L15BA1 Bluetooth Low Energy module.

The module has a built-in antenna and has obtained various certifications. Consequently, it reduces the development time and certification costs for next-generation wireless IoT products such as IoT devices, small medical/healthcare products, and wearable devices that require a compact form factor, enabling faster time-to-market.

The ES4L15BA1 also supports channel sounding for accurate distance measurement, providing further convenience for applications requiring reliable distance information or enhanced security based on device distance information, such as unlocking devices based on their proximity.

Furthermore, it supports PSA*1 certification, making it easier to develop IoT devices that meet advanced security requirements. Mass production is scheduled to begin in September 2025. KAGA FEI will continue to respond to market needs and expand its product lineup.

Product Features

World’s Smallest Compact Form Factor

The ES4L15BA1 utilizes our proprietary technology to integrate into a 3.25×8.55×1.00mm form factor, achieving the world’s smallest size as an antenna-integrated module compatible with Bluetooth 6.0.

High Processing Power and Large Memory

The ES4L15BA1 includes an Arm Cortex-M33 processor, RISC-V coprocessor, 1.5MB of non-volatile memory, and 256KB RAM, providing excellent processing performance and high processing efficiency.

Built-in Antenna and Pre-Certified

Features a built-in antenna, eliminating the need for antenna design. It has obtained Bluetooth qualification and certifications for Radio Law MIC (Japan), FCC (USA), and ISED (Canada), reducing time and costs. In addition, it supports Bluetooth SIG qualification for the latest Bluetooth 6.0 standard, which enables channel sounding function for accurate distance measurement.