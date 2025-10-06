Kaynes Technology India Limited, Kaynes and DigiLens Launch India’s First Advanced Waveguide Manufacturing Line

October 06, 2025: Kaynes Technology, a pioneer in next-generation electronics manufacturing, is advancing India’s position as a global hub for innovation with the launch of the country’s first advanced augmented reality (AR) waveguide manufacturing line, powered by DigiLens Inc.’s cutting-edge nanotechnology for Crystal waveguide displays used for smartglasses and various headworn devices. This launch adds India to the list of the select few nations able to master this critical technology for XR smartglasses and heads-up displays (HUDs), enabling them to power tomorrow’s connected world.

Powered by DigiLens’ proprietary CrystalClear® photopolymer material and advanced inkjet printing with holographic contact-copy manufacturing, Crystal waveguides seamlessly overlay digital content onto the real world with unmatched transparency, efficiency, and minimal eye glow. Designed for scalability and cost- efficiency, they deliver superior image quality, clarity, and brightness—making them ideal for integration into headworn XR devices across consumer, enterprise, and defense markets.

“India has the talent, scale, and ambition to lead the XR revolution,” said Brian Hamilton, VP of Sales and Marketing at DigiLens. “By uniting DigiLens’ optics expertise with Kaynes’ manufacturing excellence, we’re not only building an ecosystem that extends beyond individual components but also transferring critical optics knowledge to power the next generation of mobile compute—with India positioned to lead this category on the global stage.”

From Made in India to Leading the World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision with Kaynes for these XR devices to be lighter, smaller, and pragmatic to accelerate adoption, and emphasized the importance of local manufacturing.

With over 37 years of expertise, Kaynes has made significant investments to build global capabilities in India, starting from a small assembly business to a leader serving automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical electronics. Located in Mysore, the new facility features a 3,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art Class 1000 cleanroom. This milestone aligns with the “Make in India” initiative of establishing India as a manufacturing hub for the world, by creating jobs in domestic manufacturing and enhancing local technical skills.

Together, Kaynes and DigiLens will revolutionize mobile computing by delivering lightweight, immersive, and intelligent AR solutions that will change how people interact with information and the world around them.