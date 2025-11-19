Kentik Launches the First Agentic AI Solution That Deeply Understands the Network

SAN FRANCISCO, November 19, 2025 — Kentik, the leader in network intelligence, today launches Kentik AI Advisor – the first artificial intelligence that deeply understands enterprise and service provider networks, thinks critically, and provides guidance for designing, operating, and protecting infrastructure at scale.

“We’ve been using Kentik AI Advisor in early access, and it’s already transformed how we work — what used to take thirty minutes now takes just seconds,” said Lucas Isidoro, Network Engineer III at Equinix. “We simply describe what we need, and AI Advisor manages the entire process: pulling the right data, analyzing it, and delivering clear answers. It’s drastically reduced our troubleshooting time and made complex network analysis effortless.”

Network teams are operating with limited resources, and recent reports highlight that about a quarter of U.S. network engineers are preparing to retire in the coming years. Kentik AI Advisor drives massive efficiencies across network, cloud, and infrastructure teams, and revolutionizes how companies approach network management and performance. The AI can interpret intent, build a plan based on rich telemetry from the Kentik platform, and then execute that plan reliably and securely.

Kentik AI Advisor leverages the proprietary Kentik Data Engine – an ultra-scalable, real-time data platform that ingests a trillion telemetry points per day – in order to unify cloud, device, flow, and internet data. AI Advisor combines advanced LLM and reasoning model capabilities with Kentik’s deep network expertise and engineering context to interpret intent, plan investigations, and explain its logic every step of the way.

Benefits of using the Kentik AI Advisor include:

Cost Optimization: Kentik AI Advisor automates work needed to identify cost efficiencies across your entire network. Whether on-prem, in the cloud, or across both – Kentik AI Advisor can automatically sift through all your network data to uncover opportunities to reduce VPC and transit costs, optimize peering and interconnects, and evaluate high-cost routes to improve your overall cost structure.

Capacity Planning: Kentik AI Advisor automatically analyzes utilization trends, forecasts run-out scenarios, and recommends optimal infrastructure investments. This innovation transforms capacity planning from reactive guesswork into proactive, data-driven intelligence.

Rapid Troubleshooting and DDoS Investigation: Kentik AI Advisor accelerates incident response and cuts MTTR by correlating flow, device, and cloud data to quickly pinpoint root causes and separate real threats from background noise. It then delivers clear, expert recommendations to guide fast mitigation and restore service stability.

Integrated Institutional Knowledge: Kentik AI Advisor goes beyond foundational LLM knowledge, leveraging internal runbooks and custom network context to deliver tailored value and insights based on unique business needs.

“Kentik AI Advisor is designed for modern infrastructure teams that are tasked with scaling operations, optimizing costs, and safeguarding digital assets — all while facing talent shortages,” said Avi Freedman, CEO and Co-Founder of Kentik. “Unlike traditional AIOps which correlates and reduces only across the alerts generated for it, AI Advisor leverages its deep contextual understanding of every network to research and identify issues, analyze trends, and recommend precise actions.”

According to Precedence Research, the global AI in networks market size was estimated at USD 11.53 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 15.28 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 192.42 billion by 2034. Kentik’s approach to next-generation network intelligence positions organizations to transition from reactive management to proactive, autonomous operations — ensuring their networks are resilient, efficient, and secure.