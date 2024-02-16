Kohler’s Showcase at India Design Week 2024 is a fusion of Technology

16th February, National: Kohler Co., global leader in kitchen and bath design, synonymous with innovation and design yet again took the spotlight at India Design Week 2024 with an India debut of brand’s most advanced smart toilet Numi 2.0. Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet with KOHLER® Konnect exemplifies technological transformation by providing ultimate comfort and personalization with warm-water cleansing, a heated seat and five preset lighting & sound scenes. A completely hands-free experience with motion-sensing lid and seat opening, automatic flushing, bidet cleansing with wand rinsing and UV sanitization. The Numi 2.0’s pre-use bowl mist ensures a complete rinse while flushing. A perfect blend of design and technology, the Numi 2.0 smart toilet is an epitome of comfort and cleanliness.

The exhibit also featured a full smart bathroom setup with cutting-edge innovative products from the brand which can reshape the way people experience comfort and convenience like:

Anthem Digital showering system which puts the control of one’s custom shower at their fingertips. A sleek, minimalist display lets configure and control one’s outlets, temperature, and flow, creating a personalized showering experience every time. Optional built-in eco mode lets conserve water by using just one outlet at a time, and the summary screen helps to promote mindful water usage.

Statement shower collection is the ultimate palette boasting exquisite forms, while seamlessly blending into the spaces we inhabit. Defined by voluminous proportions and soft, organic designs, the Statement showering collection brings form and finish to the forefront without overwhelming the space. Within the thoughtfully crafted forms of the Statement showering collection are signature spray experiences, which one can easily select and change. These sprays create wholly immersive environments for drenching the body and

relaxing the mind to foster a sense of wellbeing. The Vive Lighted Mirror is a stylish addition to any contemporary bathroom, combiningbeauty and functionality seamlessly. With personalized integrated LED lights, users can choose from a range of colors and adjust intensity for the perfect ambience. The elegant design incorporates defogging technology, ensuring a clear reflection even in steamy conditions. The mirror features a touchless switch for intuitive control and effortless installation with a cleat mounting system. It is also water-resistant, making it suitable for humid or damp spaces. This convergence of innovation signifies a shift towards a more technologically advanced and user- friendly lifestyle in bath spaces, ultimately enhancing the overall well-being of individuals.

The brand also showcased a unique installation featuring ‘limited artist edition’ collection at the pre- symposium area. A true epitome of “Art meets Technology”.

‘Ziling Wang’s installation: a world on Strings brings abstract expression to the bathroom suite by melding dynamic brush strokes with traditional Chinese scenes, in bold interpretations that connect sculptural designs and contemporary KOHLER structures.

Pushpa Kumari of India, a maestro in intricate line paintings that redefine the Mithila tradition, brings her artistic brilliance to life in the KOHLER Artist Editions series titled ‘Aranya’. The brand’s commitment to artistic expression and innovative design shines through in these exclusive collections where heritage and modernity converge to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression in bathroom design.