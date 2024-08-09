Kombatix Launches Shopify App to Protect Merchants from Friendly Fraud and Refund Abuse

Boise, ID, August 09, 2024 — Kombatix announces the launch of its new Shopify app integration. The app empowers online merchants to fight back against friendly fraud and refund abuse, retain revenue, and improve dispute deflection success rates – all without incurring excessive fees and charges typically associated with dispute and chargeback management.

Friendly fraud, where customers falsely claim a legitimate transaction is fraudulent or unauthorized, is a major challenge for online merchants. Friendly Fraud is estimated to have cost online merchants $40 Billion last year. Kombatix’s Shopify app provides a powerful, yet simple solution to address these issues.

The Kombatix Shopify app provides merchants with:

Immediate Dispute Deflection: When a fraudster contacts the merchant to make their false dispute, the Kombatix app can immediately determine if the transaction details are a match to the disputing customer – indicating a legitimate purchase.

Dispute Deflection Tools: a PDF report is generated and the account noted with the results of the dispute. This can be provided to a bank in the event of a chargeback as representment evidence.

AI Powered Data-Driven Insights: Customer and Transaction data is run against a massive fraud network in real time, and the results are run through an AI model to determine friendly fraud vs true fraud.

Seamless Integration: Easily integrate the app into your existing Shopify store with just a few clicks.

Works with your Existing Fraud Ecosystem: Kombatix fits perfectly between pre-auth solutions like Kount.com, and dispute management products like Ethoca.com.

“Friendly fraud and refund abuse are costing merchants billions of dollars each year,” said Thomas Fitzgerald, Manager at Kombatix. “Our Shopify app gives merchants the tools they need to fight back, retain their revenue, and protect their businesses.”