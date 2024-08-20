Krafton Teams Up With Xsolla to Enhance the Experience at Gamescom 2024 in Support of Dark and Darker Mobile

COLOGNE, GERMANY, AUGUST 20, 2024 – Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is excited to announce its collaboration with KRAFTON Inc. to support Dark and Darker Mobile (DNDM) at Gamescom 2024. This partnership underscores Xsolla’s dedication to providing innovative solutions and to provide access to empower mobile game developers and publishers to reach global audiences.

“At Xsolla, we are always looking for opportunities to partner with industry leaders like KRAFTON to bring exciting new experiences to gamers and the global community,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “Gamescom 2024 is the perfect platform to provide unique access and opportunities to showcase Dark and Darker Mobile powered by Xsolla’s Web Shop and Xsolla Mall to the international community in attendance and online. ”

Xsolla will showcase Dark and Darker Mobile through multiple activations across Cologne during Gamescom. Industry professionals and media representatives are invited to connect with KRAFTON and Xsolla to learn more about the partnership.

“We are excited to collaborate with Xsolla to bring Dark and Darker Mobile to a global audience at Gamescom 2024,” said Joonseok Ahn, Executive Producer of Dark and Darker Mobile at KRAFTON. “This partnership allows us to leverage Xsolla’s expertise and reach to ensure our game resonates with players worldwide. We’re also thrilled to announce that Dark and Darker Mobile will soon be available on Xsolla Mall, making it even more accessible to our growing community of players.”

Attendees can visit KRAFTON at their booth (Hall 7 B021 C020, B031 C030), where players can watch live demonstrations and experience playing Darker and Darker Mobile first-hand.

This collaboration with KRAFTON serves as a launchpad for future partnerships. Both companies are eager to explore additional opportunities to support upcoming games in KRAFTON’s portfolio.

For more information or to book meetings with Xsolla at the Devcom Developer Conference and Gamescom 2024, visit xsolla.events/gamescom24