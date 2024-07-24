LambdaTest Integrates with Netlify to Enhance Developer Workflows

July 24, 2024,Dallas, Dallas, United States & Bengaluru, Karnataka, India : LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, announces its partnership with Netlify, the essential platform for businesses to build highly-performant and dynamic websites, ecommerce stores, and web apps. This collaboration aims to enhance the testing capabilities of developers, enabling them to deliver high-quality web applications more efficiently.

LambdaTest offers developers an exhaustive list of cloud-based testing solutions, including cross-browser compatibility testing, Web and App automation testing, and Real Device testing. Netlify users can easily integrate testing into their continuous deployment workflows and ensure comprehensive testing of their web applications before deployment through integration with LambdaTest.

Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest, stated, “For developers striving to deliver stable and secure web applications, the integration between LambdaTest and Netlify represents a significant breakthrough. Leveraging this integration, developers can benefit from Netlify’s seamless deployment processes and LambdaTest’s robust testing capabilities, ensuring the reliability and quality of their apps across environments and devices.”

The Netlify ecosystem now has LambdaTest easily integrated, allowing developers access to an all-encompassing platform for testing web apps straight from their deployment pipelines. Workflows operate more efficiently, and deployments are quicker owing to this integration, eliminating the need to manage complex setups or switch between multiple tools.

Steven Larsen, VP, Partnerships and Ecosystems at Netlify, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with LambdaTest to offer our users enhanced testing solutions. With this integration, developers can significantly speed up their development cycles without sacrificing quality. This integration further supports Netlify’s mission to equip developers with the tools and support they need to develop and execute cutting-edge web applications efficiently.”

The integration between Netlify and LambdaTest is now available to all users, offering developers a comprehensive solution for testing and deploying web applications with confidence.