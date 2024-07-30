LatentView Analytics’ Global Hubs Drive Data Innovation for Tech, Automotive, and BFSI

CHENNAI, India, July 30, 2024 — LatentView Analytics, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, today announced the ongoing success and momentum of its Global Innovation Hubs. This success is a testament to LatentView’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in analytics, emphasizing a differentiated approach to developing and operating data-driven mid-sized innovation centers for large firms. The goal of the Global Innovation Hubs is to fill the gap between staff augmentation and a full-fledged Global Capability Center.

According to research from Forrester, organizations that invest in data and analytics saw a two to six-fold return in the first year. LatentView’s Global Innovation Hubs are set apart from typical global capability centers by offering companies relatively lower-cost direct support for their digital innovation initiatives, including technical and industry domain expertise needed to drive change. Beyond serving solely as a set-up consultant, LatentView fully staffs and operates its Global Innovation Hubs on behalf of its customers.

Since its inception, LatentView’s Global Innovation Hubs have provided customers with experienced analytics talent and capabilities rooted in a decades-long digital transformation practice. Latentview is addressing businesses’ most pressing challenges from a shortage of technical talent, implementation, and a desire to get a better return on analytics investment by setting up a remote shore center that helps leverage global talent pools and scale data and analytics initiatives to drive innovation.

There is a growing need for this mid-sized data-driven innovation model, with a capacity of 50-1000 employees, which is being increasingly discussed amongst business and digital leaders across industries and geographies.

“LatentView’s Global Innovation Hubs play a significant role in our growth roadmap and reinforce our commitment to serve as a strategic partner to our clients,” said Rajan Sethuraman, LatentView CEO. “For organizations ready to innovate with analytics but who struggle to find the talent to support rapid growth and transformation, LatentView’s combined technical knowledge and resource-rich support systems allow global business leaders to push initiatives forward and drive value from day one.” While legacy global capability centers focus on infrastructure setup and navigating regional business regulations, LatentView’s model builds on that important step but operates with a more involved and ownership-driven model, directly addressing the needs of large companies looking for strategic, long-term analytics solutions. LatentView helps companies set up their analytics hub through a build-operate-transfer model, allowing the company to see meaningful innovation while streamlining costs. “We’ve seen remarkable success stories emanate from our Global Innovation Hubs, each illustrating our capability to foster innovation that genuinely drives business transformation,” said Krishnan Venkata, Chief Client Officer at LatentView Analytics. “This success of our clients reaffirms our commitment to nurturing an ecosystem where innovation thrives.”

LatentView’s Global Innovation Hubs have positioned the company as a leader in industry-specific analytics transformation. One turnkey asset management company saw $37 million in cost savings and a 25 percent increase in revenue. By emphasizing collaboration between analytics and business teams, the hubs are breaking new ground in developing innovative solutions that directly align with organizational objectives.