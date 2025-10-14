Lexar unveils next gen AI ready storage and memory solutions at Gitex Global 2025

14th October 2025: Lexar, a global leader in storage solutions, is unveiling the future of storage innovation in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era, at Gitex Global 2025, the world’s largest tech and startup event taking place from 13 to 17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company is showcasing the world’s lightest, toughest, and fastest memory solutions, at the Lexar stand located in Hall1, Stand H1-25.

With artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping industries and everyday life—projected by IDC to contribute $19.9 trillion to the global economy by 2030—reliable, high-speed storage is becoming more critical than ever. Lexar’s products are recognized for their large capacities, fast performance, and proven reliability, making them essential tools for AI developers, professional creators, gamers, and PC enthusiasts alike.

“Traditional memory solutions are no longer adequate for today’s demanding AI workloads. The future lies in high-capacity storage that enables faster data processing. Lexar’s all-flash arrays and SSDs, known for their speed and dependability, are becoming the go-to solutions for enterprises working on large-scale AI projects. Simultaneously, the booming imaging services sector in the Middle East is driving demand for our professional-grade storage solutions designed specifically for content creators,” said Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa & India, Lexar.

Bringing the future of memory forward

One of Lexar’s standout innovations at the event is Lexar’s thumb-sized Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub – the world’s lightest portable SSD at just 13 grams. This groundbreaking innovation is optimized for the iPhone 16/17 series and Android devices, and is specifically designed for content creators to shoot seamless video from a mobile phone. Also taking the spotlight is the Armor Series, which includes the world’s first stainless steel SD cards—ARMOR GOLD and ARMOR SILVER PRO. These cards are built for durability, with strength up to 37 times that of standard SD cards, offering photographers, videographers, and content creators unmatched reliability for their demanding workflows. Another highlight is the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD, a rugged, high-speed storage solution offering up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds and full cross-platform compatibility—perfect for mobile professionals.

The CFexpress 4.0 Series is also making waves, with Type-B DIAMOND, GOLD, SILVER, and Type-A GOLD cards engineered for lightning-fast performance. Designed for 8K video and ultra-high-res photography, these cards cater to creators who demand top-tier speed and capacity.

Elevating the Gaming Experience

Lexar hasn’t forgotten the gaming community. At GITEX, the company is showcasing its ARES RGB 2nd Gen DDR5 Desktop Memory, featuring SK Hynix DRAM chips with speeds up to 8000MT/s (and 6000MT/s CL26), designed for elite desktop gaming performance. For handheld gamers, Lexar introduces the PLAY PRO microSD Express Card, which integrates PCIe technology for blazing-fast speeds—up to 900MB/s read and 600MB/s write—offering dramatically faster load and download times.

Engineered for AI developers, gamers, and creators, Lexar is showcasing two next-generation SSDs: the Lexar Professional NM990 PCIe Gen5.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD and the Lexar Professional NM1090 PRO PCIe Gen5.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD. Both these SSDs utilize PCIe 5.0 technology to deliver incredible speeds—up to 14,000MB/s read and 11,000MB/s write—nearly doubling the performance of Gen 4 drives, providing superior performance for serious gamers and professional rendering.