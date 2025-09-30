Liquibase Unveils Liquibase Secure and Liquibase 5.0: A New Era for Mission-Critical Database Change

Austin, TX — September 30, 2025 — Liquibase, the leader in Database DevOps, today announced the launch of Liquibase Secure, the enterprise evolution of Liquibase Pro. Built for mission-critical applications and data products, Liquibase Secure is now a unified platform with three pillars: Developer Productivity, Secure Automation, and Change Insights.

The company also introduced Liquibase 5.0, which formalizes two distinct product distributions: Liquibase Community, freely available for developers, and Liquibase Secure for enterprise-grade delivery.

“Liquibase 5.0 formalizes the two paths we’ve seen in our community for years. Liquibase Community is for developers who want freedom and flexibility to manage database change on their own terms. Liquibase Secure is for enterprises that need speed with enterprise controls for governance, security, and compliance, where every driver, extension, and policy is already tested and packaged. Both share the same foundation, but they represent very different experiences. One is DIY. The other is built for the modern enterprise that can’t afford to trade velocity for risk,” said Pete Pickerill, co-founder of Liquibase.

Two distributions, one community

With version 5.0, Liquibase now delivers two distinct experiences. Liquibase Community remains the freely available project used by thousands of teams worldwide. Liquibase Secure builds on that foundation with certified packaging, policy enforcement, drift detection, observability, and enterprise support for mission-critical environments. Both move the ecosystem forward. The difference is how much responsibility an organization wants to carry on day one.

To ensure the long-term sustainability of the project, Liquibase is adopting the Functional Source License (FSL) for Liquibase Community. This keeps the software free for developers while preventing third parties from monetizing it without contributing back. By moving to FSL, Liquibase is protecting the integrity of the ecosystem and ensuring that innovations driven by the community continue to benefit everyone.

We’re joining peers like Sentry and Codecov in adopting FSL. This approach preserves developer freedom while strengthening the sustainability of the project.

Patti Soch, CEO of Liquibase, commented: “Liquibase was born in the open source community, and that heritage continues to guide our values. By adopting the Functional Source License, we are protecting the collaborative foundation of Liquibase while ensuring the project remains sustainable for the future. Developers and enterprises alike can trust Liquibase to stay free to use, community-driven, and built to last.”

A unified platform for the enterprise

Liquibase Secure provides an all-in-the-box, certified distribution that eliminates the friction of assembling drivers, extensions, and dependencies. From that foundation, the platform is organized around three pillars that shape how enterprises deliver change:

Developer Productivity: Enable developers with autonomy and guardrails built directly into their daily workflow.

Secure Automation: Embed governance, security, and compliance into every change automatically.

Change Insights: Deliver audit-ready visibility so every change is trusted, explainable, and observable.

These pillars come to life in the new Liquibase Secure 5.0 experience.

Closing security and compliance gaps at the database layer

Most security tools protect access to data at runtime but do not control how the structure of that data changes. This blind spot leaves enterprises vulnerable to misconfigurations, insider threats, and compliance failures. Liquibase Secure closes that gap by running policy checks on every schema change, enforcing separation of duties, and generating tamper-evident audit trails. This critical capability is particularly valuable when consolidating databases and compliance programs as a result of a merger or acquisition. With this release, Liquibase Secure becomes the first line of defense for organizations operating under one or more compliance regulations including SOX, HIPAA, PCI, SOC2, DORA, CPS 230, and GDPR.

With change secured and compliant, organizations can turn to the next frontier: making their databases AI-ready.

Making databases AI-ready

AI is only as good as the data that feeds it. When schemas change without governance, models drift, bad data slips into production, and compliance breaks down. Liquibase Secure closes this gap by enforcing schema standards, applying schema-level lineage, and maintaining version control across more than 60 platforms. This ensures that every structure feeding an AI model is trusted, traceable, and compliant, giving enterprises confidence that AI-driven decisions are based on reliable data.

Available today in private preview, Liquibase is introducing the Liquibase AI Changelog Generator, powered by the new MCP Server. As the first AI innovation built on decades of real-world database DevOps experience for the world’s largest and most demanding enterprises, it brings natural language to production-ready changelogs. Teams can convert descriptions directly into valid Liquibase XML changes, reducing manual effort, improving consistency, and accelerating integration into DevOps pipelines.

“Our mission has always been to make database change management faster, safer, and more accessible for every team,” said Kristyl Gomes, Head of AI Strategy & Technology Innovation at Liquibase. “With the private preview of our AI Changelog Generator, we’re empowering organizations to transform natural language requests into reliable, production-ready database changes. These innovations bring AI to database change with the benefit of decades of experience at scale, giving enterprises greater speed, accuracy, and confidence across the entire database DevOps lifecycle.”

And while AI-readiness ensures data is governed and trusted, teams also need the freedom to move quickly.

Enabling developer self-service with guardrails

Developers build faster when they are not waiting on ticket queues and manual reviews. Liquibase Secure 5.0 introduces Liquibase Secure Developer, a VS Code extension that embeds schema management, history review, and policy enforcement into the IDE. Combined with Liquibase Flows and Policy Checks, developers gain autonomy to ship changes safely while platform and compliance teams retain oversight.

Liquibase Secure shifts ownership to developers by providing self-service capabilities with built-in guardrails. Teams gain speed without increasing risk, and every change remains observable and auditable across environments.

Liquibase 5.0 also makes onboarding simpler with a redesigned documentation portal, including a streamlined Get Started guide and reorganized navigation that makes it easier to move between Community and Secure content. This update reduces ramp-up time and helps teams scale database automation across the enterprise.

“Liquibase Secure and the new IDE extension give us the confidence we need to move fast and reduce context switching for our developers. With this new release, we’re able to ship faster and more efficiently as we innovate at the pace our business demands,” said Tim Smith, NetDevOps Supervisor, Allied National.

New pricing aligns with how modern teams build and ship applications.

Liquibase Secure now offers application-based pricing that mirrors how development teams actually work. Instead of licensing by infrastructure components such as schemas or targets, costs are aligned to the applications teams are delivering. This ensures that critical applications get the database changes they need with safe, compliant, uninterrupted delivery.

The model is also designed to scale with customers as they establish a center of excellence, unifying change, teams, and delivery across the enterprise.

Availability

Liquibase Secure and Liquibase 5.0 are available beginning today at 10 am CT. Learn more at www.liquibase.com.