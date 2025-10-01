Loopio Unveils Eight AI-Powered Innovations That Accelerate RFP Answers, From Hours to Seconds

TORONTO, October 1, 2025 – Loopio, the leading response management platform trusted by enterprises, has announced a suite of AI-powered innovations that are redefining how companies manage requests for proposals (RFPs), information security questionnaires, and much more.

The new capabilities are being unveiled today at the company’s annual Product Summit, which brings together 2,000 customers, partners, and industry professionals for the reveal virtually, as well as in-person for viewing parties in Toronto (Canada) and London (UK).

The new features are built to help teams deliver more confident answers, uncover insights faster, streamline complex projects, and collaborate seamlessly across platforms. Together, they mark a step-change in how proposals are drafted, moving from a process that once took hours to one that can now be initiated in seconds.

The highlighted innovations include:

Automated Answers : Instantly generates a first draft of answers to your RFP by pulling from a company’s entire Loopio knowledge base, powered by a unified retrieval engine.

Confidence Pulse : Delivers real-time indicators of quality for every answer to a question, scored for accuracy, trust, and completeness, with inline citations showing exactly where the content originated.

Proposal Summary : Surfaces key priorities, goals, and high-impact asks from an RFx, giving teams instant clarity and alignment.

Proposal Checklist : Tracks and monitors must-have requirements across proposals, ensuring nothing is missed before submission.

SmartScan for Documents: Imports and maps hundreds of questions from Word and PDF files in seconds, accelerating project setup for a variety of formats.

“AI is changing every industry, but response management has unique challenges that require more than a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Eugene Ho, Chief Product Officer of Loopio. “Our platform is built to work for enterprises — integrating seamlessly with other solutions — providing the depth and domain expertise to deliver accurate responses that are trusted, contextualized, and tailored to win.”

He explained, “These innovations are designed to do more than save time — they give teams the confidence and clarity to consistently deliver their best work.”

Loopio’s Product Summit is one of the few product-led showcases in the RFP space. This year’s event features stories from customers like Cognizant, Zendesk, and Bloomreach, with sponsorship from partners including Unleash, Strategic Proposals, Highspot, and Summit Strategy.

All of the new features are powered by Loopio’s proprietary technology, Response Intelligence, which is specifically built on data and insights that benchmark proposal best practices and content quality.

In addition to the five innovations above, Loopio also shared previews of new features specifically geared towards the complexity of enterprise companies. Those updates include: