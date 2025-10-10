Lumina 3D by RapidAI Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2025

San Mateo, Calif. — October 10, 2025: RapidAI, the pioneer of deep clinical AI and the global leader in image-based decision support and workflow efficiencies, today announced that its Lumina 3D™ built on the Rapid Enterprise™ Platform has been named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2025, honoring 300 extraordinary innovations changing the way we live, work, and care for one another.

Selected in TIME’s Medical and Healthcare category, Lumina 3D stood out for its ability to automatically generate near real-time, high-quality 3D reconstructions from computed tomography angiography (CTA) images, empowering clinicians to make faster, more confident decisions while improving imaging consistency and reducing cognitive burden in radiology departments worldwide.

“Lumina 3D exemplifies how AI can redefine healthcare when it’s built on a platform designed to improve the speed, accuracy, and coordination of care,” said Karim Karti, CEO of RapidAI. “We’re incredibly proud that TIME has recognized Lumina 3D as one of the year’s most impactful innovations, a reflection of our commitment to advancing deep clinical AI that truly transforms patient care.”

Powered by Rapid Edge Cloud, Lumina 3D delivers crystal-clear 3D visualizations, vessel segmentation, and automated bone removal in minutes, a process that traditionally requires significant manual effort and varies widely in quality. By eliminating these bottlenecks, Lumina 3D enhances reproducibility, accelerates time-to-treatment, and fosters more transparent communication between physicians across disciplines.

“As head and neck CTA volumes continue to rise, the shortage of CT technologists and neuroradiologists is creating real pressure across the field,” said Vivek Yedavalli, MD, Chief of Neuroradiology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. “By automating complex 3D reconstructions, Lumina 3D helps alleviate that strain by supporting radiology teams while maintaining the high standards of quality and precision our patients depend on.”

This recognition from TIME highlights RapidAI’s commitment to advancing deep clinical AI that enhances physician performance and operational efficiency. With Lumina 3D, hospitals can move from raw imaging to clinical insight with unprecedented speed and clarity, amplifying both the clinician experience and patient outcomes. By connecting advanced imaging, workflow orchestration, and communication tools on one scalable platform, RapidAI is helping hospitals transform patient care from image to intervention.