Luminous Power Technologies Introduces Green Positive Plate Manufacturing with New Facility in Haridwar

New Delhi – February 10, 2025: Luminous Power Technologies, India’s leading energy solutions company, has announced a major expansion of its manufacturing capabilities with the setup of a production unit for Lead Acid Batteries in North India. The facility spanning across 8 acres is strategically located at the SIDCUL Industrial Estate in Haridwar, Uttarakhand close to the burgeoning customer base. The plant is set to significantly boost the company’s capacity and support the growing demand for power storage solutions across both domestic and export markets. In adherence to the global standards, the factory champions the cause of sustainable production with 3036 solar panels, 1MW solar power generation, making it the second largest industrial solar rooftop installation in Uttarakhand.

The Haridwar plant’s noteworthy features include the first-ever green positive plate manufacturing in the industry with use of 100% grey oxide through Wet paste filling

process for Industrial Battery. Additionally, the plant has an acid circulation system and an automatic battery assembly line with 2X speed than conventional assembly lines. This cutting edge technology is water-efficient and delivers high-speed battery charging method. The facility features a smart factory interface with live finished goods stock monitoring, sim area, digital dashboards to show real-time production information, and an innovative learning center called DOJO to enhance learning for all levels of employees.

The established unit, equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, will produce 1.5-2GWh power backup capabilities annually. To further enhance operational efficiency, the facility incorporates a LEAN layout and cutting-edge automation, ensuring consistent product quality and faster production cycles. In addition, the plant features a cutting-edge advanced Lead Acid & Alternative Chemistry Laboratory, promoting research and development in sustainable energy solutions.

This expansion is a strategic move for Luminous, further solidifying its position as a leader in the power storage sector. In addition to manufacturing, the Haridwar facility houses a modern, innovative learning centre that will nurture talent and foster technological advancements, positioning the company as an expert in end-to-end energy solutions. The project will generate employment opportunities and contribute to regional economic growth.

In response to the launch, Ms. Preeti Bajaj, MD & CEO, Luminous Power Technologies said, “As manufacturers, it is essential to adapt to the localized consumer habits and the evolving power needs of urban and rural India. At Luminous, we are committed to making energy affordable, accessible, and available through innovative energy solutions, and modern production strategies. This manufacturing unit in Haridwar represents a significant milestone in this journey, helping us bridge the power supply gap. By incorporating advanced automation, we are improving operational efficiency while also contributing to the local economy through job creation and sustainable practices” Speaking at the momentous occasion, Mr. Amlan Kanti Das, Head of Battery Technology, Luminous Power Technologies said, “With this state-of-the-art facility in Haridwar, we are leveraging cutting-edge automation to optimize our production processes and deliver consistently high-quality power storage solutions. This expansion allows us to scale up production to meet the rising demand for energy storage, both domestically and internationally. Our focus remains on innovation, efficiency and ensuring that we continue to provide sustainable and reliable solutions to support India’s energy demand.”

As part of its commitment to green energy, Luminous has also revolutionized plate processing by adopting 100% green manufacturing practices. With plans to expand production capacity, Luminous aims to bridge the growing demand-supply gap, especially in rural and semi-urban areas that face frequent electricity shortages.

The plant has been offered Quality Management System (QMS), Environmental Management Systems (EMS), occupational health and safety (OH&S) management, Energy Management Systems certification by British Standards Institution. It has also been recognised by CII in the category of ‘Best Organization Adopting Exemplary Environment Practices’.