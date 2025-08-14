Lyne Originals Launches Affordable, Feature-Packed Audio Range for Festive Gifting and Everyday Use

New Delhi, 13th August 2025: Lyne Originals, one of India’s fastest-growing smart accessories and audio brands, has launched its latest range of premium audio products – the Coolpods TWS Series (CoolPods 6 Pro, CoolPods 7, CoolPods 8, CoolPods 9, and CoolPods 10), the Rover Bluetooth Neckband Series (Rover 2 Pro, Rover 50, Rover 51, Rover 52, and Rover 53) and the Photon Wired Earphones Series (Photon 35 and Photon 36). Lyne Originals’ new audio collection offers something for every kind of listener – from those who love the freedom of true wireless to fans of the classic wired experience. Fashionable, functional and affordable, the series is designed to deliver high-quality audio and a convenient listening experience. Available in classy and vibrant colours, Lyne Originals’ latest audio series is now available at leading offline retail stores across India.

The range is packed with powerful features, including the latest Bluetooth V5.4 for stable connectivity up to 15 meters, IPX4 splash & sweat resistance, Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, up to 80 hours of playtime, standby time of up to 180 days, and low latency of up to 60ms for smooth gaming. Select models also offer innovative touches like a magnetic switch with vibration and voice assistant support, making them ideal for today’s fast-moving, on-the-go generation.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Kavya Vij, Chief Product Officer at Lyne Originals said, “With the ongoing festive season, we wanted to offer something that elevates the celebrations for our customers. Our latest range of TWS earbuds, neckbands and wired earphones allows users to enjoy their favourite tunes in their preferred style and budget. Each product is packed with the latest features and is perfect for both daily use and festive gifting. Lyne’s vision is to become the go-to audio and mobile accessories brand for every Indian, and by introducing accessible and feature-rich products, we are taking a significant step towards that goal.”

Features and Specifications

Coolpods TWS Series

The five new TWS models – CoolPods 6 Pro, CoolPods 7, CoolPods 8, CoolPods 9, and CoolPods 10 – feature Bluetooth V5.4 for wireless connectivity up to 15 meters. Select variants include quad mic and voice assistant support for a clear, hands-free calling experience. With up to 80 hours of playback, ENC technology, and IPX4 splash & sweat resistance, these wireless earbuds are perfect for active lifestyles. A 60ms low latency mode ensures smooth gaming and video playback. All models feature a Type-C charging port and are available in up to 4 vibrant colours.

Rover Bluetooth Neckband Series

The Rover 2 Pro, Rover 50, Rover 51, Rover 52, and Rover 53 come with Bluetooth v5.4, offering up to 60 hours of playtime and up to 1200 hours of standby time. They also provide up to 60ms low latency and over-voltage protection. Select models feature a magnetic switch with vibration function, 10mm drivers for crisp, clear sound, and IPX4 splash & sweat protection. An ideal audio companion for workouts and runs, these are available in up to 4 classy colours.

Photon Wired Earphones Series

Lyne Originals’ Photon 35 and Photon 36 models bring a modern twist to classic wired earphones, perfect for those seeking an affordable and reliable listening experience. Equipped with a 10mm driver for powerful HD audio with noise cancellation, these earphones come in magnetic and metal earbuds options respectively, for a sleek, premium feel. The 1.2 meter cord ensures comfortable use, whether for music, calls, or gaming. Available in up to 4 colours.

Availability

All products are available across India via leading mobile accessory outlets.