MAI Labs Unveils MayaaVerse, Bets Big on Immersive Tech

Bengaluru, 23rd May 2024: MAI Labs, a leader in the deep tech known for its innovative, immersive, and regulatory technologies, proudly announces the launch of MayaaVerse. This state-of-the-art immersive tech platform is embedded with AI and engineered to revolutionize human interactions and creativity within digital realms, offering unparalleled virtual immersion.

According to a report by Mckinsey, the immersive tech domain presents a vast opportunity, projected to generate up to $5 trillion by 2030 across consumer and enterprise applications. With significant investments already pouring in, it is poised to revolutionize both commercial and personal spheres, impacting our lives profoundly.

MAI Labs is backed by global investors who have committed over $17.5 million at a valuation of 250 million so far. Additionally, the next 50 million is being raised at a valuation of half a billion dollars.

“MayaaVerse represents a milestone in MAI Labs’ mission to redefine human-computer interaction and unlock creativity within immersive environments. This advancement marks the next stage of interaction—a seamless fusion of the physical and digital worlds. Our goal is to revolutionize the creator economy by offering an innovative platform that empowers creators to develop, collaborate, and monetize their digital content in new and transformative ways using immersive technologies and AI. Given the immense potential we see, we are confident in our decision to make a significant investment in this technological arena,” stated Tapan Sangal, Lead Visionary at MAI Labs.

Key Features of MayaaVerse:

Immersive Virtual Reality Technology: Utilizing advanced VR technology and AI, MayaaVerse delivers photorealistic environments that seamlessly merge the digital with the physical world.

Render Stream Technology: Our innovative Render Stream Technology allows users to experience photorealistic content without the need for high-end systems. This technology enables the streaming of high-quality virtual environments to any device equipped with basic hardware and internet connectivity, ensuring accessibility and seamless user experiences across a broad range of devices.

MAICity: The Heart of MayaaVerse: Situated at the core of MayaaVerse, MAICity is our pioneering realm, covering a vast 100 square kilometers with 17,000 interconnected worlds. This virtual city is crafted true scale with meticulous attention to detail and realism, featuring a variety of spaces such as architectural marvels, universities, retail hubs, educational facilities, and entertainment venues.

MAICity is designed as a dynamic, user-directed environment where each experience is carefully curated, allowing users to navigate and choose their own paths of exploration. This vibrant virtual city embodies our vision of creating the next version of internet, where every interaction is an opportunity for discovery and innovation.

Empowerment of Creators: MayaaVerse provides a dynamic platform for creators to showcase, protect, share, and monetize their digital creations, fostering global collaboration and recognition.

Diverse Virtual Experiences: MayaaVerse goes beyond dynamic events and retail; it integrates learning and development modules, interactive workshops, meditative interactions, and various immersive experiences that cater to all facets of digital engagement.

As MAI Labs continues to push the boundaries of immersive technology, MayaaVerse stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence, offering users a glimpse into the future of virtual reality and human experience.