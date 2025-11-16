ManageEngine to Showcase Enhancements to their AI-Driven IT Management and Cybersecurity Solutions at Cairo ICT 2025

Cairo, Egypt — 16th November 2025: ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions announced its participation at Cairo ICT 2025, one of Egypt’s premier technology and innovation events. This marks the company’s 11th year at the exhibition, which is being held at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center on 16–19 November, reaffirming its long-term commitment to supporting Egypt’s digital transformation journey and strengthening the country’s cybersecurity resilience.

With over two decades of experience providing end-to-end IT management solutions in the Middle East and Africa, ManageEngine continues to empower enterprises with AI-powered innovations across its suite of 60+ products. The company’s presence at Cairo ICT through its booth located in Hall 1, D-4 at the exhibition underscores its dedication to helping Egyptian organizations enhance operational efficiency, improve employee experience, and secure their digital ecosystems.

“As the region accelerates towards digital transformation, we are witnessing a parallel rise in cyber threats. At ManageEngine, we are focused on equipping businesses in Egypt with adaptable, future-proof security and IT management tools to adapt to the current demands as well as cater to future requisites,” said Prasanna Venkatesh Srinivasan, Associate Director at ManageEngine. “Our latest AI and ML integrations across our IT suite are designed to help customers stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity challenges and empowers organizations in their digital transformation.”

Showcasing the Latest in AI and Cybersecurity (Booth D-4, Hall 1)

At this year’s event, ManageEngine will unveil key enhancements to its leading IT management platforms:

Log360 , the company’s unified security information and event management (SIEM) solution, has evolved into a comprehensive security analytics platform, offering customers a scalable, platform-based approach to cybersecurity and compliance.

, the company’s unified security information and event management (SIEM) solution, has evolved into a comprehensive security analytics platform, offering customers a scalable, platform-based approach to cybersecurity and compliance. Endpoint Central , the company’s integrated endpoint management and protection platform now features digital employee experience (DEX) capabilities, empowering IT teams to deliver enhanced user experiences while maintaining endpoint security.

, the company’s integrated endpoint management and protection platform now features digital employee experience (DEX) capabilities, empowering IT teams to deliver enhanced user experiences while maintaining endpoint security. The newly-launched MSP Central provides a unified platform for managed service providers (MSPs) with a unified singular console for service delivery, device management, threat protection, infrastructure monitoring, and AI-driven insights.

Commitment to Local Market and Partnerships

ManageEngine has operated in Egypt since 2006, working through a robust network of local channel partners. These partners play a vital role in the company’s go-to-market strategy, enabling tailored solutions for Egyptian enterprises. ManageEngine continuously invests in partner training, workshops, and enablement programs to ensure that regional customers receive best-in-class support and services.

Cairo ICT serves as a strategic platform for dialogue around the region’s digital future, including discussions on AI adoption, cybersecurity regulation, and digital economy frameworks. ManageEngine aims to contribute to these conversations by sharing insights on emerging trends and demonstrating how AI-driven IT management can help Egyptian enterprises strengthen resilience and competitiveness.