Masai Launches All India Common Entrance Test to Boost Tech Talent Pipeline

Masai Launches All India Common Entrance Test to Strengthen India’s Tech Talent Pipeline in Partnership with IITs and IIM

PAN India, October 30, 2025: Masai has announced the All India Common Entrance Test (AICET) 2025, scheduled for November 6, inviting applicants from across the country to qualify for three online certification programs developed in collaboration with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee; Vishlesan i-Hub, IIT Patna; and IIM Sirmaur. The initiative is designed to identify and nurture learners aspiring to build careers in emerging fields such as Agentic AI, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Data Analysis with Generative AI.

The AICET will be conducted online from 10 AM to 10 PM, enabling participation from candidates across India and abroad. Selected learners will gain access to programs jointly designed by academia and industry to bridge the gap between conceptual learning and practical application.

The Certification Program in Agentic Systems and Design by iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee is a six-month course that equips learners with the ability to design, govern, and deploy autonomous systems using more than 15 frameworks and tools. The program blends strategic and technical learning through modules on agentic architecture, single- and multi-agent systems, and a capstone project.

The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Program by Vishlesan i-Hub, IIT Patna is a nine-month comprehensive course covering Python programming, data visualization, deep learning, NLP, computer vision, and generative AI. It emphasizes ethical practices and project-based learning to ensure practical skill development.

Both programs require a minimum qualification of 12th grade and are open to applicants from India and abroad.

The EDGE: Essentials of Data Analysis, GenAI & Execution Program by IIM Sirmaur is a six-month course focused on analytics, automation, and business applications of Generative AI. It includes modules on predictive modelling, clustering, sentiment analysis, and dashboard design using Power BI, Python, and SQL. It is open to students and professionals from both technical and non-technical backgrounds.