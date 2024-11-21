Massil Technologies Joins Forces with KrakenD to Deliver Advanced Solutions as a Value Added Reseller

21st November 2024 Hyderabad, Telangana, India Massil Technologies, a leading IT services provider specializing in rapid system integrations and API management, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with KrakenD, a high-performance API gateway solution. With this partnership, Massil is set to deliver advanced API gateway solutions designed specifically to the needs of customers in the India and Middle East regions. This is another feather in the cap for Massil because it is now the official reseller and certified integration partner for KrakenD in these regions.

Massil Technologies, founded in 2016, has established itself as a trusted provider of technology services, across wide spectrum of industries such as BFSI, healthcare, logistics, and telecom. With their customer-first approach and strong expertise in API management, Massil drives digital transformation for businesses leveraging cutting-edge technologies and delivering robust & scalable solutions.

Through this strategic alliance, Massil’s expert technical team—possessing deep expertise in both the Community and Enterprise Editions of KrakenD’s API gateway—will offer seamless API deployments, improved performance, and rapid support. This collaboration empowers businesses in India and the Middle East to optimize their API infrastructure, ensuring security, scalability, and efficiency.