Meta Biosciences Inaugurated at Manipal-Government of Karnataka Bioincubator

Manipal, 5th October 2024 – Meta Biosciences, an innovative new player in the biotechnology sector, was officially inaugurated at Manipal-Government of Karnataka Bioincubator. The startup, founded by Dr. Prashantha Hebbar, aims to revolutionize the biotech landscape by offering cutting-edge solutions in diagnostics, bio-services, and product development. The inauguration ceremony was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, underscoring the importance of Meta Biosciences in the future of the biotech industry.

The ceremony featured Prof. Jaakko Tuomilehto, Professor of Public Health at the University of Helsinki, Finland, as the Chief Guest. He was joined by Prof. Raviraj N S, Director of MCBR and Chief Operating Officer at MAHE, Manipal, and Dr. Manesh Thomas, CEO of the Manipal-GOK Bioincubator, as Guests of Honour.

In his keynote address, Prof. Jaakko Tuomilehto shared his optimism for the new venture, highlighting the growing interest in the gut microbiome’s role in non-communicable diseases. He expressed his hope that Meta Biosciences will uncover critical connections and develop innovative products to combat the global impact of such diseases.

Prof. Raviraj N S discussed the growth of MAHE, from its early days to its international expansion, and emphasized the significance of the collaboration between MCBR and Meta Biosciences. He stated, “We are excited to see how this partnership will foster breakthroughs in biotechnology and help strengthen the research ecosystem in Manipal and beyond.”

Dr. Manesh Thomas, speaking on behalf of the Manipal-GOK Bioincubator, reiterated its commitment to supporting emerging startups in the fields of biotechnology and medical technology. “We are dedicated to providing an ecosystem that allows innovative ventures like Meta Biosciences to flourish and make a real impact on healthcare and life sciences.”

Dr. Prashantha Hebbar, an alumnus of the University of Helsinki, introduced Meta Biosciences’ vision, stating: “Our aim is to offer sustainable solutions through a ‘One Health’ approach to healthcare, expanding into diagnostics and various other biotech sectors.” The startup plans to focus on R&D, intellectual property generation, and providing specialized research services to academic institutions, alongside offering solutions in data analytics, drug testing, clinical trials, and Next Generation Sequencing.

Meta Biosciences will also engage in policy formation services, further aligning itself with its mission to contribute to the advancement of biotech and healthcare on a local and global scale. With a strong foundation and support from key institutions, the startup is poised to make significant strides in the biotech industry.

As Meta Biosciences embarks on its journey, the energy and enthusiasm surrounding the startup’s potential are undeniable. The roadmap presented at the inauguration highlights its ambitious goals, setting the stage for a bright future in the rapidly evolving biotech industry.