Moldova eGovernance Agency Joins European Digital Identity Wallet Building through WE BUILD Consortium, Elevating EVO to the Continental Stage

Amsterdam, September 9, 2025 — The Republic of Moldova is stepping confidently into the digital future of Europe, with its eGovernance Agency being included as part of a major continental initiative. On September 3-4, 2025, Moldova kick-started work alongside other 200+ participants in the WE BUILD consortium, selected by the European Commission to develop the second round of Large-Scale Pilots for the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI). The move marks a significant milestone for Moldova’s participation in the Digital Europe Programme, and a resounding endorsement of its flagship innovation: the EVO app, as one of the few non-EU countries already featuring its own national identity wallet.

As a digital identity wallet provider in the Consortium, over the next 24 months, eGov Moldova will work to enable cross-border verification of identities and business data, integrate the wallet with key ecosystems — from banks and telecoms to public registries and private operators, as well as test real-world scenarios for secure, seamless access to services across sectors

Moldova’s eGovernance Agency built its first version of the EUDI wallet by following the reference guidelines set by the European Union more than 2 years ago, and is already implementing the second version of the Identity Wallet, strictly following EU standards and architecture published at the end of last year. Recently, the Agency tested the issuance of a driving license according to the ISO 18013 international standard and validated the document using the EU demonstration validation tool. Following the EU Reference Architecture, the EVO wallet will become a secure and interoperable solution at the European level.

EVO, Moldova’s one-stop shop app for all digital public services application, is rapidly becoming a model of regional excellence. Since its launch, the app has issued over 200 thousand digital documents, processed millions in state payments and disbursements, recorded thousands of digital powers of attorney, electronic appointments and service requests. EVO is becoming the default delivery mechanism for public sector programs and services, building on and consolidating 15 years of digital transformation of the Republic of Moldova under a single point of access. Modova’s Government is set to centralize all state interactions under EVO, both on mobile and web interfaces, and create a trusted single gateway aligned with EU standards for service delivery.

“EVO is not just a platform – it’s the country’s gateway to secure digital services, trusted interactions, and global interoperability. Through our participation in the WE BUILD consortium, we are aligning Moldova’s digital identity ecosystem with the highest European standards and giving our citizens, businesses, and diaspora a seamless experience in accessing services across borders. Our mission is simple – to build the friendliest digital state and build on the massive egovernance infrastructure we have developed over the past 15 years, for the next generation of digital public services.” said Nicoleta Colomeet, Director of the eGovernance Agency

These achievements were made possible through a strategic alliance of international partners. EVO is supported by a coalition of donors, including USAID, UKAID, Sweden (via the Future Technologies Activity and its successor, Innovate Moldova Programme), the World Bank, UNDP, and the Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund (UMAEF) – a testament to its cross-border impact and strategic relevance.

“The Government of Moldova is committed to building a fully digital state with 100% of G2C and G2B services digitalized by 2030. Through EVO and our participation in WE BUILD, we are accelerating the convergence of our services with those of the European Union. This is not only a technical evolution, but a strategic alignment with Moldova’s EU integration path.” said Doina Nistor, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization.

Moldova’s participation in WE BUILD represents its first role as a full beneficiary of the Digital Europe Programme, which it officially joined in 2024. The programme, with a €7 billion budget for 2021–2027, supports digital transformation across Europe through investments in supercomputing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced skills, and public digital infrastructure. The eGovernance Agency serves as the national contact point for Moldova’s engagement in the program.

The EU candidate country is boasting an impressive eGovernment infrastructure with centralized platforms for authentication and authorization, remote signing and signature verification, state payments, notification delivery, eDocument issuing, powers of attorney and more. Moldova is ranked as an ‘A grade’ country in the eGov Maturity Index of World Bank and ranks 17th in the ODIN index.

The WE BUILD consortium (Wallet Ecosystem for Business and payments Use cases on Identification, Legal representation and Data sharing) unites more than 180 organizations from 27 countries, including government agencies, technology providers, and academic institutions. The initiative is led by the Dutch and Swedish government authorities: the Ministry of Economic Affairs (Netherlands), KVK (Netherlands), and Bolagsverket (Sweden). Over the next two years, it will pilot 13 use cases that span sectors like cross-border trade, financial services, and digital public administration. At the consortium’s launch event in Amsterdam, the Moldovan delegation took part in strategic plenaries, technical workshops, and expert consultations that laid the foundation for two years of collaborative development.