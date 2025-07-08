Monetize360 Raises Investment from Abyro Capital to Redefine Enterprise Monetization Infrastructure

July 8, 2025 – Monetize360, a fast-growing SaaS company modernizing enterprise revenue infrastructure, today announced a strategic investment from Abyro Capital, a US-India venture capital firm focused on globally ambitious, deep- tech ventures. The investment marks a key milestone in Monetize360’s mission to power intelligent, scalable monetization for the AI-native enterprise.

Monetize360’s flagship platform, MTZ360, allows large enterprises to launch and scale complex monetization models usage-based, tiered, hybrid, and outcome-driven through a no-code, AI-powered engine. Built for high-volume, high-complexity environments, the platform unifies real-time pricing, quote-to-cash automation, and revenue management into one adaptive system.

“Today’s enterprises need monetization infrastructure that’s intelligent, adaptable, and ready out of the box,” said Murali Saravu, Co-founder and CTO of Monetize360. “We built Monetize360 to unify pricing, billing, and revenue management into one no-code system, giving enterprises the ability to experiment, scale, and respond to change pricing strategies without being limited by legacy tools or custom development. With Abyro Capital’s backing, we’re scaling globally and unlocking the future of enterprise monetization.”

The platform is already gaining traction across high-growth verticals including AI infrastructure, fintech, and blockchain. Notable customers include:

• Neysa – GPU-as-a-Service. AI Acceleration Cloud System

• Akoya – Open finance data provider backed by 12 major US banks including Bank of America, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo etc.

• Global Bank – next generation financial infrastructure

Abyro Capital, a $25 million sector-focused deep tech fund, joins Monetize360’s cap table alongside existing backers Endiya Partners, Silicon Valley Quad, and Idealabx, reinforcing the company’s deep bench of technical and operator-led capital.

“Monetize360 is tackling one of the most stubborn pain points in enterprise revenue ops,” said Vamsi Kora, Founder and Managing Partner at Abyro Capital. “Their no-code, AI- native platform replaces patchwork systems with a single intelligent layer that integrates seamlessly into modern enterprise stacks. The speed at which they enable pricing agility and revenue automation is not just impressive it’s transformative.”

Founded by Murali Saravu (ex-Intuit, Cisco, Thomson Reuters) and led by CEO Jayaram Bhat (former CEO of Zenprise and board member of Cequence Security, Tealeaf), Monetize360 brings a product-first mindset shaped by deep enterprise experience. Kevan Albrighton, formerly with JP Morgan, drives expansion in financial services verticals.

“Monetize360’s no-code, fully integrated billing platform is designed to provide businesses with end-to-end monetization functionality, enabling them to model services, manage complex pricing strategies, and handle usage data without the need for extensive

development or customization,” said Srinivas Rao Mahankali, Advisor at Abyro Capital and former CEO of T-Hub. “By offering a singular, streamlined system, Monetize360 empowers companies to quickly go to market, adapt to customer demands, and turn dynamic pricing into a competitive advantage.”

With this new capital, Monetize360 will expand RCD, strengthen go-to-market execution, and scale customer success globally, enabling enterprises to move faster, monetize smarter, and adapt confidently in a rapidly evolving digital economy.