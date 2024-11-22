Most Indian Finance Websites Don’t Meet Accessibility Standards, Report Shows

India, November 22, 2024: As digital transformation accelerates, ensuring accessibility remains crucial for millions of Indians with disabilities. Addressing this challenge, BarrierBreak and the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) are proud to launch their latest report, Digital Accessibility Landscape of the Finance Sector in India, at the 3rd edition of Inclusive India: Digital First on November 22, 2024. This impactful one-day event, supported by Amazon and leading accessibility advocates such as Lainey Feingold, NCPEDP, Diversity and Equal Opportunity Center (DEOC), Mitra Jyothi, International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP), and Association of People with Disability (APD) India, brings together leaders, policymakers, and experts to tackle the urgent need for inclusive design, accessibility policies, and digital innovation for equal access.

Despite India’s 63.28 million people with disabilities, as reported by the NFHS-5 survey (2019-21) by ICMR, only a small portion of technological solutions are fully accessible. This issue is particularly evident in the financial sector, where a recent evaluation of 100 leading financial institutions found significant accessibility barriers. On average, 91.95% of accessibility errors per homepage were detected, affecting the usability of these critical digital services. The Insurance Sector had the highest number of errors, with an average of 120.73 errors per homepage, while the International Banks’ Indian portals showed better performance, with an average of 33.4 errors.

“The staggering inaccessibility of digital financial services is a stark reminder of the barriers people with disabilities face in their everyday lives. With over 91% of websites failing to meet basic accessibility standards, and critical sectors like insurance averaging 121 errors per homepage, individuals with visual, motor, or cognitive impairments are effectively excluded from accessing essential services. This not only limits their independence but also denies them economic opportunities, which are vital for leading a dignified and self-reliant life. The recent Supreme Court judgment reflects the same sentiment, that accessibility is a pre-requisite and a fundamental right of persons with disabilities to enable them to live independently, participate in society, and enjoy their rights on an equal basis with others. It is as much a duty of the private players as it is of the Government to create an accessible environment,” said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP, at the launch.

Further, a key finding reveals that 71.23% of the errors fall under WCAG 2.2 Level A, the most basic tier of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). These internationally recognized standards ensure that web content is accessible to people with disabilities. This highlights a substantial gap in fundamental digital accessibility among financial institutions in India. Level A guidelines cover essential features like keyboard operability, descriptive text for images, clear headings for screen readers, and proper color contrast. The high prevalence of these errors indicates that many financial websites are not meeting even the minimum inclusivity standards.

Common Level A issues identified include:

Missing or incorrect headings are present on 97% of websites, complicating navigation for screen reader users.

Image description errors were found on 96% of home pages, impacting the experience of visually impaired users.

Non-descriptive link text was observed on 90% of pages, making it difficult for users to understand link destinations.

Keyboard navigation barriers were detected on 75% of websites, creating obstacles for individuals with motor disabilities.

Poor color contrast was identified on 91% of pages, reducing readability for users with visual impairments.

Despite the widespread gaps, there are positive examples worth noting. Reserve Bank of India and Axis Bank are commended for ensuring all images have accurate textual descriptions, while American Express (India) and MobiKwik demonstrate effective use of text contrast to enhance readability. These examples highlight that progress is possible, and organizations across the sector can learn from these leaders to make their platforms more accessible. The report provides a valuable baseline for financial institutions to build inclusive digital experiences that empower all users, including people with disabilities.

“Globally, over 15% of the population lives with some form of disability, and in India, millions face barriers that prevent them from independently accessing financial services online. This is not just a design flaw; it is a question of equity and inclusion. Digital platforms must be built to empower everyone, regardless of ability,” said Shilpi Kapoor, Founder and CEO of BarrierBreak. “To truly transform India into a digitally inclusive society in line with the vision of Digital India, we must go beyond basic compliance. This means addressing both technical accessibility standards, like those in WCAG 2.2, and ensuring a user-friendly experience for people with disabilities, including assistive technology. The tech industry must commit to creating technology that leaves no one behind.”

Key highlights from the event:

The event was graced by Sri Das Suryavamshi, State Commissioner for Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Karnataka, who discussed disability rights and inclusion. Peter Korn, Director of Accessibility for Amazon’s Devices & Services, delivered a keynote session on accessibility innovations, while Christopher M. Lee, Ph.D., President of G3ict & IAAP, shared strategies for integrating accessibility certifications into organizational training.

Shilpi Kapoor led an exclusive session on ICT product standards under IS-17802, while panel discussions explored advancements in smart home technology and best practices in accessibility testing. Additionally, an Interactive Learning Hub offered hands-on sessions focused on accessibility implementation, AI-driven inclusivity, and practical design strategies.

Various panels on Inclusion and Accessibility as well as learning hub sessions were led by leadership and representatives from Amazon, Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centre in India, Nestlé, Wipro, Cisco Systems India, Adobe, Oracle AI Services, LinkedIn India, Salesforce, Target, Freshworks Inc, Fidelity Investments, Help The Blind Foundation, State Street, TLF, D2L, Phenom, DAISY Consortium, MyGate, Last Mile, Optum Insight, Union Bank of India, Cashfree Payments, Mitratech, Intuit, Pegasystems, Atos India, Informatica, Broadcom, etc.

Since its inception in 2020, Inclusive India: Digital First has engaged over 1,000 professionals, fostering discussions on building a truly accessible digital ecosystem. This year’s edition featured a dynamic agenda, emphasizing actionable steps to integrate accessibility into various sectors, from e-commerce and entertainment to workplace design and policy.