Motorola announces the sale of moto g45 5G

Mumbai, 28th August 2024: Motorola, India’s best## 5G smartphone brand, recently announced the launch of the segment’s fastest* 5G smartphone moto g45 5G, that disrupts the affordable 5G smartphone market in India. The moto g45 5G goes on sale today, 12 PM onwards, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

This smartphone is ready to revolutionize the 5G market with segment’s most powerful Snapdragon® 6s Gen 3 processor octa-core processor coupled with the segment’s highest – 13 5G bands, VoNR support, and up to 4 carrier aggregation. Additionally, the moto g45 5G boast an ultra-premium, Vegan Leather Finish that comes in 3 beautiful Pantone curated colour variants and is also one of the thinnest and the lightest devices in segment. The smartphone also comes with other incredible and segment’s leading features like 50MP Quad Pixel camera with image auto enhance and segment’s leading 16MP selfie camera, 120Hz 6.5″ Display with segment’s only Gorilla® Glass 3 Protection and Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos® plus a host of differentiated software features such as Smart Connect^, moto secure, family spaces, moto unplugged, that make it the best* 5G smartphones in its segment. Consumers will also be able to get an additional Rs. 1,000 off on select bank credit cards as part of the launch offer.

The moto g45 5G comes with two RAM variants and ample storage with in-built 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB with RAM boost feature and a massive 128GB UFS 2.2 Storage expandable up to 1TB with microSD card. The moto g34 5G is also comes with Segment’s most powerful Snapdragon® 6s Gen 3 processor with 480K+ AnTuTu score and advanced 5G technology such as support for 13 5G Bands, VoNR, and up to 4 carrier aggregation making it the segment’s best* 5G performer.

In terms of design, the moto g45 5G stands out with its ultra-premium look and vegan leather finish. This design not only offers a premium in-hand feel but also ensures durability with IP52 water resistance. Furthermore, the moto g45 5G boasts a sleek, ultra-slim profile at just 8mm thin and of only 183 grams. It is available in three stunning, Pantone-validated colors: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta.

The moto g45 5G boasts 6.5” punch hole display with segment’s leading 120Hz refresh rate display Additionally, the phone is safeguarded by the segment’s best Gorilla® Glass 3 protection. The expansive screen, boasting extremely thin bezels and a modern punch hole display, enhances viewing experience. In addition, the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen. With a low-latency 240 Hz touch rate, users can experience far more responsiveness than a standard display. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by two large stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos®. The moto g45 5G comes with segments first Hi-Res Audio feature, ensuring an extended dynamic range, providing unparalleled clarity for music enthusiasts.

The moto g45 5G sets a new standard in affordable smartphone photography with its advanced 50MP Quad Pixel camera, delivering exceptional clarity and vibrant detail in any light. The Quad Pixel technology offers 4x better low-light sensitivity. The moto g45 5G also comes with the innovative Image auto enhance feature that provides consumers the option to capture pictures in natural or enhanced/boosted colours depending on their preference. Also, the moto g45 5G features best in the segment 16MP front camera for clearer than ever selfies and a dedicated 2MP Macro Vision camera further enhance your photography, enabling sharp self-portraits and intricate close-ups. Motorola has also introduced premium software features in the camera such as audio zoom, spot colour, auto smile capture, gesture capture and auto night vision mode.

With its robust 5000mAh battery, the moto g45 5G redefines power, ensuring all-day performance and quick recharges with TurboPower™ 20W technology. Designed for those who need reliable, extended battery life, the device supports uninterrupted playlists, video calls, and binge-watching. Users can also rapidly fuel up and stay worry-free about battery life while on the move.

The moto g45 5G is launched some additional innovations for the first time at this price point such as Smart connect (available only in the 8GB variant). It enables users to share any content effortlessly or Stream anything on the bigger screen including the desktop, laptop and tablet. It also comes with Ready For PC feature (available in the 8GB variant) which allows users to enjoy their favorite mobile games and entertainment on a big-screen TV or access phone apps and PC files on the same display.

The moto g45 5G comes with Android 14 and a guaranteed upgrade to Android 15, along with three years of assured security updates, the moto g45 5G stands out for its blend of personalization, protection, and accessibility. The device’s latest software enhances user experience with privacy updates for health, safety, and data, as well as expanded accessibility features. It integrates Moto Secure 3.0, featuring new anti-phishing and auto-lock functionalities, and includes Family Space 2.0 to create a secure environment for children.

To know more about the product, visit:

Availability:

moto g45 5G will be available in three beautiful colours: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green and Viva magenta, featuring the premium vegan leather design in all 3 colour variants.

The moto g45 5G will be available in two memory variants with built-in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage; and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting today, 28th August 2024, 12PM onwards.

Affordability Offer: Applicable from 28th August 2024 till 10 September 2024

Rs. 1000 instant discount on Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit card and credit card EMI Transactions.

Operator Offer:

Operator Name: Reliance Jio

Total Benefits worth Rs. 5,000

Rs. 2,000 CASHBACK + Rs. 3,000 Vouchers