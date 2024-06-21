MPAI Publishes New Standard, Reference Software, and Conformance Testing Specification

Geneva, Switzerland, June 21, 2024 –Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 45th General Assembly (MPAI-45) by approving for publication the new AI Module Profiles, Neural Network Watermarking Reference Software, and the Multimodal Conversation Reference Software.

Technical Specification: AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF) V1.0 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/) is an important addition to the MPAI architecture because it enables an AI Module to signal its capabilities in terms of input and output data and specific functionalities.

Reference Software Specification: Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW) V1.2 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/) makes available to the community software implementing the functionalities of the Neural Net-work Watermarking Standard when implemented in an AI Framework and using limited capability Microcontroller Units.

Conformance Testing Specification: Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC) V2.1 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/) publish-es methods and data sets to enable a developer or a user to ascertain the claims of an implementation to conform with the specification of the Conversation with Emotion, Multimodal Question Answering, and Unidirectional Speech Translation AI Workflows.

At its previous meeting, MPAI has published three Calls for Technologies on Six Degrees of Freedom Audio, Connected Autonomous Vehicle – Technologies (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/6df/v1-0/), and MPAI Metaverse Model – Technologies (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/tec/v1.0/) . Interested parties should check the mentioned links for update as the deadline for submission has not been reached yet.

MPAI is happy to announce that the Institute if Electrical and Electronic Engineers has adopted the companion Connected Autonomous Vehicle – Architecture standard (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/mpai-cav-architecture-specification/) as an IEEE standard identified as 3307-2024.

MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:

1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.

2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.

3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.

4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.

5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.

6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.

7. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.

8. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.

9. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.

10. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.

11. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.

12. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.

13. 13. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/): to specify which features an AI Module supports.

14. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.

15. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.

Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/)