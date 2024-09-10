Mudra Link by Wearable Devices: The First Neural Interface Wristband for Android Users

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL – September 10, 2024 – Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced that its revolutionary Mudra Link gesture control device is now available for pre-order. The Mudra Link, which leverages advanced neural interface technology, offers users an unprecedented way to control their digital devices through intuitive hand gestures.

The Company’s award-winning Mudra Band for iOS has proven successful for users seeking seamless control of digital devices through wrist gestures. The new Mudra Link leverages advanced neural interface technology to support a broader range of operating system platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS. This versatile compatibility enables the Mudra Link to penetrate new market segments such as gaming, virtual and augmented reality, smart home controls, and professional productivity tools, thereby potentially significantly increasing the Company’s total available market.

“Mudra Link’s availability marks a significant expansion of Wearable Devices’ market reach and application impact, and emphasizes our ability to successfully deliver and commercialize advance innovative solution,” said Wearable Devices’ Chief Executive Officer, Asher Dahan. “It represents the culmination of extensive research and development, and we believe it will redefine the user experience by making gesture control more intuitive, efficient, and accessible than ever before.”

Mudra Link is designed to seamlessly integrate with various digital platforms, providing users with a highly responsive and natural interaction experience. This cutting-edge device captures and interprets neural signals directly from the wrist, translating them into precise commands for a wide range of applications, from gaming and extended reality to smart home controls and professional productivity tools.

The Mudra Link features:

• Advanced Neural Interface: Utilizing proprietary algorithms to decode neural signals, the Mudra Link offers unparalleled accuracy and responsiveness.

• Versatile Compatibility: Compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems, ensuring broad applicability and ease of use.

• Ergonomic Design: Lightweight and comfortable, designed for all-day wear without causing fatigue or discomfort.

• Customizable Gestures: Users can personalize gesture commands to suit their specific needs and preferences, enhancing the overall user experience.