New “AI for Kids” Podcast Launches to Break Barriers and Reach Children Everywhere

Summary: AiDigiTales launches “AI for Kids” podcast, making AI accessible and fun for families through biweekly episodes featuring stories, interviews, and hands-on experiments.

United States – AiDigiTalesis pleased to announce the launch of its newest initiative, the “AI for Kids” podcast. Scheduled to debut on Tuesday, May 28th, the podcast aims to bring the fascinating world of AI to children, from pre-K to middle grade, through fun, informative, and interactive episodes for the whole family.

At its core, AiDigiTales has always been committed to fostering a love for learning and understanding AI among young minds. Through its diverse offerings, including books, hands-on workbooks, workshops, and a YouTube channel, AiDigiTales has created an immersive educational environment for children and their parents. The launch of the “AI for Kids” podcast marks another significant step in the company’s mission to make AI education accessible to all children, regardless of their background or geographic location. The podcast will particularly resonate with parents who are eager to introduce their kids to the fundamentals of AI in a fun and engaging way.

The “AI for Kids” podcast will be released biweekly on Tuesdays, featuring episodes that are designed to make AI fun and understandable for children and their families. Each episode promises to dive into the magical world of AI, uncovering its secrets, exploring its wonders, and demonstrating its everyday applications in an engaging and child-friendly manner. The podcast is an extension of AiDigiTales’ vision to inspire curiosity and creativity in young learners by answering intriguing questions such as:

What is AI, and how does it learn?

How do smart devices understand and respond to us?

How do games get harder as we get better?

How can I stay safe using AI apps and websites?

“Introducing kids to AI early is crucial for their understanding and use of technology in their future careers and lives,” says Amber Ivey, founder of AiDigiTales and host of the podcast.“AI will play an integral role in society, and it’s important kids learn about it now to navigate and contribute to the world of tomorrow. With AI for Kids, we will be able to reach kids everywhere no matter their background or their zip code, breaking barriers to entry in this space.”

For more information about AiDigiTales and the “AI for Kids” podcast, please visit www.aidigitales.com.