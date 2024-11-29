New Data Insights from WorkIndia Highlights Strong Growth in IT Sector Jobs Amid Market Slowdown

India,29th November, 2024 – WorkIndia, a leading tech-enabled blue-collar hiring platform, has released its IT hiring data report, providing a comprehensive analysis of the evolving job market. The data highlights a 10% overall decrease in IT job postings from 2023 to 2024, with notable variations across cities, job categories, and candidate preferences.

IT job postings have witnessed a 10% decline in 2024 compared to the previous year. This decline spans across various city groups, except for the top-tier (T1) cities, which have shown positive growth in IT hiring.

Among the different city groups, T1 cities have bucked the overall trend with a 7% increase in IT job opportunities from 2023 to 2024. This indicates that despite broader market challenges, the demand for IT talent in major metropolitan areas remains strong.This growth also highlights the continuing rise of T1 regions as a hub for IT and tech talent, driven by the expansion of technology companies and startups in the region.

One of the most striking trends in the 2024 hiring landscape is the surge in IT job postings that seek both freshers and experienced professionals. These job postings have increased by an impressive 325% year-on-year, reflecting a shift in employer preferences towards candidates with a diverse range of experience levels. In contrast, job postings exclusively for freshers or only experienced candidates have seen a decline.

The report also highlights a decline in IT job postings for candidates with qualifications including graduate degrees, less than tenth grade, tenth, and twelfth grades, suggesting a shift towards more specialized skill sets and experience over formal education credentials in certain job roles.

The data also indicates a significant shift in gender preferences for IT roles. IT job postings seeking male candidates have increased by 20%, while those preferring female candidates have declined by 11%. Notably, the demand for experienced male candidates has surged by 32%, while IT jobs seeking experienced female candidates have seen a more modest increase of 17%.

In terms of compensation, IT job postings offering salaries in the range of ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 have decreased from 2023 to 2024. However, there has been a notable increase in the demand for IT jobs offering higher salary ranges. Positions with salaries between ₹60,000 to ₹70,000, ₹70,000 to ₹80,000, and above ₹80,000 have seen significant growth, reflecting a demand for more experienced professionals and specialized skills.

Among major Indian cities, Bengaluru has emerged as the top performer, with a 10% increase in IT job postings. Mumbai follows closely with an 8% increase, while Pune leads with the highest growth at 23%. These cities are not only key drivers of India’s IT sector but also demonstrate resilience in the face of evolving hiring trends.

Despite an overall decline in IT job postings, certain cities and candidate profiles are seeing significant growth, pointing to an evolving job market where demand for specialized skills, higher salaries, and more diverse experience levels is on the rise.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, WorkIndia said, “The IT job market in India is undergoing a significant transformation. While the overall number of IT job postings has seen a 10% decline in 2024, we’re witnessing a strong divergence in T1 cities, where demand for IT talent is not just holding steady but growing. It is also interesting to see that the surge in job postings are looking for a mix of both freshers and experienced candidates. This reflects a broader shift in the industry towards a more flexible, adaptive workforce. Employers are increasingly seeking versatile talent, not just specialists, signalling a new era of hybrid roles that can drive innovation and growth in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.”

WorkIndia’s insights reflect the shifting dynamics of India’s tech-driven economy, with Tier-1 cities that continuing to lead in IT job growth.