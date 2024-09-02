Bengaluru, September 2, 2024: Nippon Paint, Asia Pacific’s No. 1 paint and coating company by revenue, participated in Prawaas 2024, India’s flagship multimodal transport show which was held between 29th to 31st August in Bengaluru. The fourth edition of the event was organized by the Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI). The event was attended by more than 100 expert speakers, 200 leading exhibitors, 10000 business visitors.

During the event, Nippon Paint showcased its extensive range of innovative and futuristic paint solutions designed specifically for the commercial vehicle industry. These include functional coatings to reduce emissions, heat and dust as well as product systems to optimize productivity including certain patented product lines. The company also combined its high-tech products with world leading AI technologies for colour correction and development, VR software for painting simulation and automated robotic paint applications. The key intention of the company through this event was to demonstrate how its paint systems can leverage its global technology base and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation in India.