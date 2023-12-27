NMIMS STME Students Craft Digital Solution for City Parking Woes

 iPark prototype gets approval from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

 A team of students from NMIMS STME win the Smart India Hackathon 2023

Indore, 27 December, India: Addressing the growing problem of unorganised parking in major urban centres of the country in their prompt statement at the Grand Finale round of ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’, a team of six exceptional students developed a working prototype of an innovative application called, ‘iPark’. The application leverages technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision (CV), and is designed to help traffic regulators live-track and detect unorganised and illegal parking.

Sam Varghese, Nishtha Pandya, Suhani Khandelwal, Priyansh Chhablani, Arohi Jain and Shalom Ram were part of the team from SVKM’s NMIMS School of Technology, Management and Engineering (STME) Indore that participated in the All-India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’, a national-level competition for young innovators. The team was selected among the top 5 teams for the ‘Grand Finale’ round of the competition. Participants included teams from NMIMS Mumbai, KIET, <mention the three other colleges>. The team were adjudged the winner of the competition.

For the Grand Finale round, participating schools were required to organise internal hackathons at their respective campuses and select the top 30 teams. The AICTE then selected the top 5 teams from all the participating teams for the finale. Participants were provided with problem statements from various Ministries of the Government of India. The finalists had to select one problem statement, develop a working prototype of their innovative product, and present it in front of a panel of judges in the final round of the competition. Each problem statement could have a maximum of 500 teams applying for it, out of which 5 teams were shortlisted for the Grand Finale.

This year, the esteemed judges included Product Managers from top companies such as Wipro as well as owners of US-based start-ups. Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi attended the event virtually and interacted with the participants, encouraging them to think innovatively to usher in new chapters of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’.

The winning team from STME selected the problem statement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which required them to solve the problem of parking spaces across cities in India. They were required to develop and present their innovation within 2-3 weeks. In the endeavour, they received help at every step of the way from the esteemed faculty at NMIMS Indore and were mentored by <mention the name of the mentor>

They developed ‘iPark’, a mobile application, which uses Computer Vision, Live Tracking and Artificial Intelligence technologies to aid traffic regulators in solving this problem. The app assists drivers in finding authorised parking spots across the city. This helps in tackling problems relating to traffic violations, congestion and pollution resulting from illegal and unorganised parking. The team presented a fully functional working prototype of their product in front of the judges at the finale.

The students behind the innovation received a cash prize of INR 1,00,000 as well as appreciation from the judges. The participants will use the cash prize to further improve and develop the mobile application. Moreover, in the next few months, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will start testing ‘iPark’ across the country.

Speaking about the learnings from the competition, Sam Varghese, a student from the winning team said, “Participating in events like the Smart India Hackathon 2023 provides you with global exposure. They provide you with a unique platform for knowledge exchange and interaction with students from top educational institutions such as IITs.”