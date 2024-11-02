NTT DATA Secures Three Global Partner of the Year Titles at Cisco Partner Summit 2024

November 02, 2024,Los Angeles, United States : NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, has been named Cisco’s Enterprise Partner of the Year, APJC Partner of the Year and EMEA Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2024. Cisco’s Partner Summit Global Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed in new ways. Awarded to partners for standout success and exemplary sales and service, Partner Summit Global Awards are the highest form of recognition for Cisco partners.

NTT DATA received 40 awards in total spanning Cisco’s portfolio, including Networking, Security, Collaboration, Observability, Data Center, Customer Experience and Cloud Infrastructure and Software.

“The theme at Partner Summit 2024 is ‘Forward as One’ and our Partner Summit Global Award winners are fantastic examples of our shared success and the power of partnering,” said Rodney Clark, SVP Partnerships and Small & Medium Business at Cisco. “Congratulations to NTT DATA for being named Enterprise Partner of the Year, APJC Partner of the Year and EMEA Partner of the Year 2024. You have demonstrated your ability to deliver outstanding results, respond to customers’ challenges, and lead in a dynamic competitive landscape.”

“NTT DATA is honored to have received 40 awards, which includes three prestigious Cisco global awards, Enterprise Partner of the Year, EMEA Partner of the Year and APJC Partner of the Year. These accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients’ digital transformation initiatives and delivering impactful business outcomes,” said Dilip Kumar, Global Head, Technology Solutions, NTT DATA, Inc. “This significant recognition underscores our deep technology expertise, leadership and exceptional client experiences in delivering transformative edge-to-cloud solutions and lifecycle services. We’re proud of our strong collaboration with Cisco which enables us to help organizations navigate complex challenges and drive meaningful impact.”

“Securing Cisco’s top awards in two of its three regions reflects our global market leadership and excellence in delivering Secure Networking, Cybersecurity, Hybrid Datacenter and Digital Workplace and CX solutions and lifecycle services to world’s most complex, global organizations,” said David Bell, Executive Vice President, Strategic Alliances & Growth Programs, NTT DATA, Inc. “We are grateful for the significant recognition and look forward to growing our joint business with Cisco.”