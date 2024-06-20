Obrela celebrates Dubai Cyber Force Program approval to supply cyber security services

Company among the first to receive approval to provide penetration testing and incident response services to Dubai governmental bodies

London, UK | 20th June 2024: Obrela, a leading global cyber security service provider, with offices in Dubai, is now among the first companies to be accredited under the Dubai Cyber Force Program for the supply of both penetration testing and incident response servicesto Dubai government, quasi-government organizations and critical information infrastructure projects(CII).

The Dubai Cyber Force program, a collaboration between cyber security representative body CREST and the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), sees CREST-accredited organizationsand CREST-qualified individuals to register as cyber security service providers for significant projects in Dubai.

The program is part of the delivery of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy (DCSS), which has a missionto place Dubai among the most secure digital cities in the world.

“At Obrela we are delighted to be able to add the Dubai Cyber Force Program to our growing list of accreditations,” said George Daglas, CSO and CCO at Obrela. “Being approved to join this program is part of both our commitment to the market in Dubai and to providing cyber security services to the highest possible standard – helping secure governments and critical national infrastructure around the world.

“It was also a privilege to have met with Dr. Bushra AlBlooshi, founder of the Dubai Cyber Innovation Park, during GISEC 2024, discussing our range of solutions.”

Nick Benson, CEO of CREST, adds:“Congratulations to Obrela on becoming a Dubai Cyber Force Program approved cyber service provider.As one of the first companies approved for Cyber Force, Obrela has demonstrated its skill, competence and commitment to excellence in protecting Dubai’s cyber security.”

The Dubai Cyber Force Program was established to set a high, internationally recognized benchmark for the delivery of cyber services and to provide greater consistency across the cyber security sector. The program aims to increase confidence that Dubai’s public sector and critical information infrastructure (CII) are well protected.

The program defines a series of requirements for service providers and the professionals that deliver these services to offer more consistent outcomes in the provision of cyber security services in Dubai.

Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Director of Cybersecurity Governance Risk Management Department at DESC said: “The Dubai Cyber Force Program is part of our ongoing commitment to excellence, supporting our mandate to ensure that the right quality of service is provided for government, semi-government, and Critical Information Infrastructure organizations.”