OKX simplifies access to its platform with Cl@ve ID system in Spain

Madrid, Spain – 2 October 2025 – OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, today announced the integration of Spain’s official electronic identification system, Cl@ve, into its user verification process. This enhancement enables Spanish residents to verify their identity quickly and securely via the Cl@ve app, aligning with national digital identity standards and local regulatory requirements.

With Cl@ve, OKX users in Spain can complete identity verification in just a few steps, reducing processing times and providing a seamless onboarding experience. The integration ensures that the verification process is fully compliant with Spanish regulations, reinforcing OKX’s commitment to transparency, trust, and security in every market it serves.

“Integrating Cl@ve reflects our commitment to localizing the OKX experience and making it easier for people in Spain to access the crypto economy with confidence,” said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. “It’s a faster, more efficient, and regulation-aligned way for Spanish users to join our platform, without compromising on security.”

Market projections suggest strong growth in crypto use. In 2025, the Spanish crypto market is expected to generate US $1.3 billion in revenue. According to the European Central Bank’s 2024 survey, 9% of Spaniards now own crypto-assets, up from just 4% in 2022. Adoption is notably higher among young, educated, and high-income individuals, signaling a rapidly expanding and increasingly sophisticated user base.

Cl@ve is a unified electronic identification system recognized across Spain’s public services, offering a trusted way for citizens to prove their identity online. By bringing this capability into OKX, Spanish users gain a secure gateway into the world of digital assets, and the assurance that their data is handled in accordance with the country’s highest security and compliance standards. As of 2022, Cl@ve had surpassed 15 million registered users, a strong indicator of widespread digital identity adoption in Spain.

This integration forms part of OKX’s broader strategy to tailor its services to the needs of local markets, removing friction points for new users while upholding the platform’s core values of innovation, safety, and accessibility.