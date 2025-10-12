OLED notebook PCs expected to grow 30 pc globally in 2026: Report

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) OLED notebook PCs are expected to continue gaining share in 2026, as cost efficiencies improve and more brands expand their premium lineups, according to a new report.

The arrival of Apple’s OLED MacBook Pro models will serve as a catalyst, reinforcing the shift toward high-performance, energy-efficient displays in the IT market, said Counterpoint Research in its report.

OLED notebook PC panels are expected to grow 9 per cent YoY in 2025, setting the stage for even stronger expansion in 2026, when shipments are projected to rise 30 per cent YoY.

In 2025, global notebook PC display shipments are projected to expand by 4 per cent year-on-year, supported by enterprise upgrades, AI adoption, and a wave of new product introductions.

Within the market, advanced notebook PC panels, which include OLED and MiniLED technologies, are forecast to grow 9 per cent YoY and account for 8 per cent of total notebook PC shipments in 2025.

“The major brands expect to perform well through 2025 as enterprise refresh activity, software upgrades, and AI enablement sustain robust demand momentum,” said David Naranjo, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research.

Consequently, we forecast advanced notebook PC panel shipments to rise 9 per cent YoY in 2025, marking another year of solid growth for the segment, Naranjo added.

According to the report, the broader notebook PC display market also showed resilience, growing 8 per cent YoY in Q2 2025 after a 15 per cent YoY increase in Q1 2025, buoyed by increased shipments in anticipation of potential tariff impacts.

For full-year 2025, the market is expected to rise 4 per cent YoY, an upward revision from Counterpoint’s previous forecast of 1 per cent YoY growth. The increased forecast reflects the market’s solid momentum during H1 2025, which was mitigated by macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds.