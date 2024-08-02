New Delhi, 02nd August 2024: Optoma, world’s No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection announced the launch of the Optoma Wave series, a mainstream home entertainment laser projector series featuring the Wave110R, Wave110S, and Wave120R models in India. Starting at Rs 3.6 lacs the new Wave series from Optoma’s portfolio aims to provide the finest home entertainment experience to Indian customers.

Eyeing the home segment, the Wave series projectors implement bright and sharp images with astonishing colour precision, ranging from 3,500 lumens to a maximum of 4,300 lumens brightness across models and a dynamic contrast ratio of 2,200,000:1, depending on the size and purpose of the space. These projectors are equipped with 360-degree installation and 4-corner correction features which make them a perfect choice for home theatres. The Wave series projectors can be installed anywhere, whether on the ceiling, wall, or floor, and can achieve screens of up to 300 inches.

The Wave110S can create a 100-inch screen with just about 1.1 meters of distance, enabling large screen projection in narrow living spaces without separate installation. The Wave series supports 4K input and HDR (High Dynamic Range), enhancing brightness and contrast through dynamic black technology to deliver realistic and detailed screens. Thus, it can provide remarkable brightness, colour precision, reliable operation, and excellent image quality in various spaces, especially homes.

The new range features a slimmer and more compact design, utilizing an external power supply to minimize dust ingress and provide excellent energy efficiency. The DuraCore laser light source, designed with environmental considerations, in the Wave series can be used for up to 30,000 hours. Additionally, the optical engine is sealed to prevent even small dust particles from entering and has obtained an IP6X rating. Therefore, designed to reduce maintenance costs significantly, the Wave series is engineered to reduce power consumption by up to 45% compared to Optoma’s conventional lamp projectors and by up to 76% compared to a 100-inch TV.