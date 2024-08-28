Promate Launches “Neo-10” 10000mAh Power Bank with 30W Fast Power Delivery for Mobiles and Smartwatches

Mumbai, 28th August 2024: Promate, a global leader in mobile and IT accessories, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Neo-10 power bank. This ultra-compact, 10000mAh power bank has premium, sleek design, almost half the size of ordinary power banks with fast charging output of 30W. Coming in black and grey colour, the Neo-10 is available for purchase on Amazon at a price of ₹3499/- and comes with a 2-year warranty.

The Neo-10 power bank is equipped with a real-time LED display that shows the available battery percentage. It features an in-built 30W USB-C cable, a 2.5W smartwatch charging cable, and a 30W Power Delivery USB-C port, making it a versatile charging solution for both mobile phones and smartwatches. Additionally, the fabric braided cable handle enhances its durability and ease of use, making it a perfect companion for on-the-go charging.

The power bank includes over-charging and overheating protection, ensuring the safety of both the device and the gadgets being charged. Its lithium-ion battery, coupled with a 30W input power, performs fast recharging and guarantees efficient and reliable performance. The combination of advanced technology and robust safety features makes the Neo-10 a standout product in the market, meeting the high expectations of tech-savvy consumers.

Mr. Gopal, Head of India & SAARC at Promate Technologies, said: “The Neo-10 is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality products. This power bank is designed to meet the needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers, offering a perfect blend of functionality, safety, and style.”

Promate continues to expand its footprint in the Indian market, consistently delivering products that combine international standards with keeping in mind the demand of Indian consumers. The brand is set to launch more products in the charging solutions portfolio with advanced technology and transparent design.