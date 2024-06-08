QG Media, an ISMG Company, Unveils Cyber Security for Critical Assets Canada Summit

Princeton, NJ, June 08, 2024 –The annual Cyber Security for Critical Assets (CS4CA) Canada summit is set to return to Calgary on June 11 and 12, 2024. The premier event provides a crucial platform for senior security leaders amid the backdrop of Canada’s increasingly intricate cyberthreat landscape. The summit’s sessions are tailor-made for practitioners looking to unlock the transformative potential of AI-driven innovations within the country’s critical infrastructure sectors.

In the wake of escalating geopolitical tensions, fluctuating economic conditions, and the relentless digital transformation efforts undertaken by Canadian organizations, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security’s National Cyber Threat Assessment 2023-2024 has sounded the alarm, warning that state-sponsored and financially motivated cyberthreats are increasingly likely to impact Canadians, with foreign actors employing misinformation, and disinformation tactics to exploit vulnerabilities.

The stakes are high, as evidenced by the staggering increase in ransom demands, with the average ransom paid rising to a staggering CAD 1.13 million in 2023 – a 150% surge in just two years. Major Canadian organizations, including Indigo and Sobeys, and critical infrastructure, such as the Town of Huntsville, City of Hamilton, Toronto Zoo, Toronto Public Library, Suncor Energy Inc., and The Hospital for Sick Children, have fallen victim to cyber incidents in recent years.

Faced with this dynamic landscape, the CS4CA Canada Summit emerges as a critical platform for cybersecurity professionals, IT and OT leaders, CISOs, CIOs, heads of cybersecurity, automation and process control engineers, and SCADA/ICS security engineers to collaborate, share insights, and chart a course toward a more secure future.

“The CS4CA Canada Summit represents a unique convergence of expertise and vision, as we navigate the complexities of protecting critical assets amid rapid technological changes,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director, QG Media. “As industries become increasingly interconnected, the summit offers a vital platform for leaders to discuss proactive defenses and share best practices that will define the resilience of Canada’s economic and security landscapes. We’re moving beyond traditional security measures to forge a future where cybersecurity is inherent to operational success.”

Navigating the Evolving Threat Landscape

As more OT systems connect to the internet, the risk of disruptions to critical infrastructure grows, enabling cyberthreats activities to impact the physical world. Jeff Brown, Western Canada leader for operational technology at Fortinet, will share insights on transitioning from risk recognition to a responsive OT cybersecurity strategy. He will also delve into assessing risk and formulating risk strategies, the current and future state of OT, and how a platform approach to OT cybersecurity can address past, present, and future challenges.

The summit will also feature a panel discussion on navigating Canada’s evolving threat landscape, moderated by Ken Anderson, chief security architect at ATCO. The panel will feature Kayode Alawonde, principal information security officer at BHP Canada; Roger Dery, IT director at Rockpoint Gas Storage; and Tara Mulrooney, VP of technology at Edmonton Airport. The experts will discuss the biggest cyber challenges facing critical infrastructure, strategies for increasing cyber resilience, and the role of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) in mitigating emerging threats.

Adapting to the Regulatory Landscape

As the Canadian government prepares to introduce Bill C-26, a comprehensive legislative initiative to enhance cybersecurity in critical sectors, the summit will host a panel discussion on the necessity of these new standards and regulations. This panel will be moderated by Mulrooney and will feature experts from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, Fortinet, and Cybolt, who will examine the business and operational challenges posed by the bill, as well as strategies for compliance.

“At this year’s CS4CA Canada summit, we are setting the stage for breakthroughs in cybersecurity,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP – events, ISMG. “By uniting leading experts from diverse sectors, we facilitate a rich exchange of knowledge and strategies essential for securing our critical assets. This summit is not just about discussing current issues; it’s about shaping the future of cybersecurity through innovative approaches and robust collaborations.”

By bringing industry leaders and experts together, the CS4CA Canada summit embodies the essence of cybersecurity: people protecting people. As an essential convergence point, the summit will address the pressing need for robust human risk management frameworks through a multifaceted lens, paving the way for enhanced organizational resilience against unprecedented cyberthreats.